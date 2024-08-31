Latest update August 31st, 2024 12:59 AM

Pensioner struck by car dies while receiving treatment

Aug 31, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 76-year-old pensioner who was struck by a speeding motorcar on Thursday died while receiving treatment at the Leonora Cottage Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Eton Levans of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Police in a statement said that the accident involved motorcar bearing registration number PPP 3346 that was driven by a 27-year-old from Zeelugt North, EBE and Levans, a pedestrian.

Reports are the car was headed east along the northern side of the Public Road at a fast rate when the left front side of the car hit the pedestrian, who was crossing the road southward to northward.

Levans fell to the ground after being hit and was picked up in an unconscious condition by the driver of the motorcar and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital.

He was examined by a doctor on duty and died while receiving medical attention.

Levans’ body was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home for storage. A post-mortem examination is scheduled to be done.

Warriors stun Falcons by 3-wickets in intense showdown

Aug 31, 2024

Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2024… Kaieteur Sports – Defending champs Guyana Amazon Warriors opened their account with 3-wicket win over the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons during...
Guyana's New Doubles court to surge further development in Squash

Aug 31, 2024

Patriots win CPL 2024 opener off last ball

Aug 31, 2024

VSH United (Guyana) Inc on board with Strikers All Female Summer Special Domino Tourney

Aug 31, 2024

RHTCCCC once again benefits from Project 'Cricket Gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana' 

Aug 31, 2024

Ramson's blitz leads Harpy Eagles into final

Aug 31, 2024

