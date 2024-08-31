Pensioner struck by car dies while receiving treatment

Latest update August 31st, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 31, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 76-year-old pensioner who was struck by a speeding motorcar on Thursday died while receiving treatment at the Leonora Cottage Hospital.
The deceased has been identified as Eton Levans of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).
Police in a statement said that the accident involved motorcar bearing registration number PPP 3346 that was driven by a 27-year-old from Zeelugt North, EBE and Levans, a pedestrian.
Reports are the car was headed east along the northern side of the Public Road at a fast rate when the left front side of the car hit the pedestrian, who was crossing the road southward to northward.
Levans fell to the ground after being hit and was picked up in an unconscious condition by the driver of the motorcar and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital.
He was examined by a doctor on duty and died while receiving medical attention.
Levans’ body was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home for storage. A post-mortem examination is scheduled to be done.
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Aug 31, 2024Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2024… Kaieteur Sports – Defending champs Guyana Amazon Warriors opened their account with 3-wicket win over the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons during...
Aug 31, 2024
Aug 31, 2024
Aug 31, 2024
Aug 31, 2024
Aug 31, 2024
Kaieteur News – We can find no better example of self-interest masquerading as magnanimity than the recent motion passed... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]