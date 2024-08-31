No extraditions from Guyana in 2024 – Home Affairs Ministry

…says fugitives opted to return to the U.S.

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday debunked claims that Guyana has extradited persons to the United States of America this year.

In a statement issued on the Ministry’s Facebook page, the ministry said, “there have been no extraditions from Guyana to the United States of America in 2024 to date. The term “extradition” was incorrectly used during a News Source broadcast on August 27, 2024.”

The statement said that three fugitives who had outstanding warrants were arrested by the Guyana Police Force (GPF). The trio, all citizens of the U.S. opted to return to the U.S. rather than face deportation from Guyana.

The three persons have been identified as Quincy Hinds, Rakeem Antonio Gilgeous and Ravindra Dharamjit.

Hinds departed Guyana on May 11, 2024. He was charged in 2019 in the Eastern District of New York with conspiracy to import cocaine and conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute. After making an initial court appearance, he fled to Guyana upon posting bond.

Gilgeours departed Guyana on July 31, 2024. Gilgeours is wanted in Prince George’s County, Maryland, for a homicide and two attempted murders. On July 4, 2024, during a block party attended by approximately 200 people, a dispute led to an exchange of gunfire, resulting in the death of a six-year-old child and injuries to an adult male and female. He was identified as the shooter and fled from New York to Guyana to evade prosecution.

Meanwhile, Dharamjit, who departed Guyana on August 13, 2024, is wanted in Queens, New York, for manslaughter in the Second Degree, Criminally Negligent Homicide and Flight to Avoid Prosecution or Giving Testimony. The offenses were committed in 2019.

The Home Affairs Ministry explained that the extradition “involves a formal request from the government of one country to the Government of Guyana. No extradition requests were received from the United States for any of the three individuals.”

The ministry said it remains committed to transparency and accuracy in all matters of public interest.