What a friend we have in Jagdeo!

Kaieteur News– The aftermath of the 2020 general and regional elections in Guyana was supposed to have led to a seismic shift in the political landscape, particularly for the coalition of APNU and AFC. The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and AFC, the main entities of the APNU+AFC coalition found themselves grappling with the consequences of a failed attempt to benefit from an attempt to doctor the election results.

In 2020 general and regional elections, the PPP/C managed to secure only a slender one-seat majority. However, due to widespread public outcry over attempted electoral manipulation, this narrow victory was transformed into a wave of political goodwill towards the PPP/C government, which was forced to wait for five months before assuming office.

The attempt to manipulate the elections not only tarnished the reputation of the APNU+AFC coalition but also led to significant international isolation, particularly impacting the PNCR. Former leaders of the party found themselves sidelined on the international stage, excluded from roles such as heading electoral missions or spearheading works within the CARICOM region. This isolation was starkly evident, with contrasting examples like former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding and former Prime Minister Kenny Anthony being actively involved in mediating the crisis in Haiti, while former PNCR leaders are not even being considered for such appointments.

The fallout from the election rigging attempt left the PNCR in a precarious position. It has been branded as a pariah on both regional and international fronts. However, during this evolving political isolation of the PNCR, Bharrat Jagdeo emerged as an unexpected saviour, throwing a lifeline to the struggling party. Jagdeo’s relentless attacks on the opposition, particularly the PNCR have served to re-energize the party’s base. Each week, Jagdeo takes to the airwaves to lambaste the opposition and to counter its narratives. In so doing, Jagdeo has inadvertently galvanized PNCR supporters, transforming their frustration into renewed political vigour.

This has been an old and unsuccessful strategy. When Jagdeo was in office, this strategy was also tried. The PNCR would hold a press conference and the PPP/C would respond soon after with its response in the form of press releases and in some cases press conferences. That strategy did not work. But what has made things even worse is the busing out that takes place each week. It is becoming something of a side show and conveying the impression that the PPP/C is now a besieged party and government. Jagdeo’s strategy of targeting the PNCR with vitriolic rhetoric proved to be a double-edged sword. While intended to weaken the PNCR, it had the unintended consequence of rallying PNCR supporters behind their beleaguered leadership. Instead of witnessing mass defections due to the party’s involvement in election rigging, Jagdeo’s antagonistic attitude has fostered solidarity among PNCR loyalists, bolstering the party’s strength.

Prior to Jagdeo’s weekly onslaught, the PNCR appeared to be teetering on the brink of irrelevance. The party’s weakness was palpable, with concerns looming over its traditional strongholds in municipalities like Linden, New Amsterdam, and Georgetown. However, Jagdeo’s relentless attacks has so antagonised the supporters of the APNU+AFC that it ignited a fervent response from PNCR supporters, leading to rising victories in all three municipalities in last year’s local government elections. The very tactic meant to undermine the PNCR inadvertently breathed new life into the party, reaffirming its significance in Guyanese politics. Jagdeo has thus made the PNCR stronger and given the party a new lease on life. By constantly engaging in confrontational rhetoric, Jagdeo inadvertently elevated the PNCR’s profile, transforming it from a perceived weak entity into a formidable force to be reckoned with. In a twist of fate, Jagdeo’s actions, driven by a desire to weaken the opposition, inadvertently strengthened it, demonstrating the unpredictable nature of political dynamics.

The numbers prove the point. The PNCR’s press conference used to be streamed in social media and used to only have less than 6000 views. But as recent, and given Jagdeo dedicating his press conference to busing out the PNCR, the online viewership has ballooned to between 19,000 to 29,000 of recent. You must add to this the exposure that the PNCR is having from Jagdeo’s weekly press conferences that are lived streamed on social media and broadcast on both NCN television and radio, the Opposition is enjoying a bonanza when it comes to publicity and vicarious national reach. This strategy by the PPP is dumb at best. Jagdeo is now the PNCR’s best friend. What began as a strategy to isolate and weaken the PNCR has ultimately led to its resurgence. Thanks to Jagdeo!

