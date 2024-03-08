Water dredge miner drowns in Mazaruni River after land caves, traps him underwater

Kaieteur News – A 60-year-old miner who owned and operated a water dredge in the Mazaruni River, Region Seven reportedly died on Wednesday after a portion of land caved into the said river while he had dived to extract gravel [material that contains gold] from the riverbed.

The dead man was identified as Bertram Willie of Wisroc New Housing Scheme, Linden, Region Ten.

One of Willie’s workers told police that the incident occurred at approximately 12:45 hrs. at Cowing Backdam, Upper Mazaruni River. The man said that his boss had dived into the river to extract gravel from the riverbed when he [the worker] noticed that a piece of land was caving into the river at the exact location Willie had dived.

The man said that realizing Willie was in danger and could be buried underwater; he tried signaling to him by tugging against a rope that was attached to him [Willie] but received no response.

The worker said he immediately informed the other miners and together they dived into the river to locate Willie but noticed him pinned under a tree stump.

The man recalled the group being able to free Willie from under the stump but noted that he was already dead.

“Willie’s body subsequently floated” and was retrieved by the miners who transported it to the Imbamadai Health Post where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. The body was transported under police guard where it awaits a post-mortem examination.