Latest update March 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Who needs logic when yuh gat comedy!

Mar 04, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – Ya ever hear ’bout de fella who try to fetch water in a basket? Well, dat’s just ’bout as sensible as Guyana tryin’ to levy on its own assets in case of an oil spill!

De Vee Pee claim how we got assets worth more than US$ 20B in the Stabroek block, but guess what? Dem same oil companies operatin’ dey deducin’ mortgage each month for dem very assets. Sound like we payin’ fu’ sometin’ dat’s already ours, ain’t it?

It’s like buyin’ a car on credit and then tryin’ to repossess it from yourself when sometin’ go wrong. Now, if dat ain’t a comedy of errors, den tell me what is!

De Vee Pee want we to believe dat in de event of an oil spill, we gon’ just turn to ourselves and say, “Hey, hand over dem assets we already payin’ fuh’!” Well, dat’s a real good one, ain’t it? Plenty jokes passin’ fuh facts dese days!

Imagine if an oil spill happen, Guyana gan start lookin’ ’round fu’ who to blame, and dey pointin’ fingers at de mirror!  In dis case, we tryin’ to levy on assets we already own! If dat ain’t a topsy-turvy situation, den I don’t know what is!

Guyana, playin’ dis absurd game o’ levying on our own assets. But hey, who needs logic when you got comedy, right? Maybe one day we’ll look back on dis and have a good laugh. Until den, we’ll just shake our heads and say, “Only in Guyana!”

Talk half, Leff half

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 01st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Leaders prostituting Guyana

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Gainda, Bani help ECCA dismantle East Bank by 85-runs – GCA secure 123-run win over WDCA

Gainda, Bani help ECCA dismantle East Bank by 85-runs – GCA...

Mar 04, 2024

GFSCA /DCB Senior U19 Super50 Inter-Association tournament… Kaieteur Sports – The opening round of the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) sponsored DCB U19...
Read More
Wayne Cave rules the roost in Caius Creation Scrabble tournament

Wayne Cave rules the roost in Caius Creation...

Mar 04, 2024

CWI CEO lambasts ICC for unfair economic model, hindering West Indies’ resurgence

CWI CEO lambasts ICC for unfair economic model,...

Mar 04, 2024

Dolphin SSC Swimmers qualify for 2024 CARIFTA Championships

Dolphin SSC Swimmers qualify for 2024 CARIFTA...

Mar 04, 2024

5 outstanding PM Hospital staff honoured by RHT Pepsi U23 team

5 outstanding PM Hospital staff honoured by RHT...

Mar 04, 2024

Berbice under 15 all rounder benefits from equipment donation initiative

Berbice under 15 all rounder benefits from...

Mar 04, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • On free and fair elections

    Kaieteur News – You have heard the phrase ‘free and fair elections’ used to describe an element of the democratic... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]