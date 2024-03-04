Who needs logic when yuh gat comedy!

Latest update March 4th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 04, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News – Ya ever hear ’bout de fella who try to fetch water in a basket? Well, dat’s just ’bout as sensible as Guyana tryin’ to levy on its own assets in case of an oil spill!
De Vee Pee claim how we got assets worth more than US$ 20B in the Stabroek block, but guess what? Dem same oil companies operatin’ dey deducin’ mortgage each month for dem very assets. Sound like we payin’ fu’ sometin’ dat’s already ours, ain’t it?
It’s like buyin’ a car on credit and then tryin’ to repossess it from yourself when sometin’ go wrong. Now, if dat ain’t a comedy of errors, den tell me what is!
De Vee Pee want we to believe dat in de event of an oil spill, we gon’ just turn to ourselves and say, “Hey, hand over dem assets we already payin’ fuh’!” Well, dat’s a real good one, ain’t it? Plenty jokes passin’ fuh facts dese days!
Imagine if an oil spill happen, Guyana gan start lookin’ ’round fu’ who to blame, and dey pointin’ fingers at de mirror! In dis case, we tryin’ to levy on assets we already own! If dat ain’t a topsy-turvy situation, den I don’t know what is!
Guyana, playin’ dis absurd game o’ levying on our own assets. But hey, who needs logic when you got comedy, right? Maybe one day we’ll look back on dis and have a good laugh. Until den, we’ll just shake our heads and say, “Only in Guyana!”
Talk half, Leff half
