GBTI presents Gold MasterCard to Shamar Joseph

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) yesterday presented its Gold MasterCard to Guyana and West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph in recognition of his outstanding performances on the international stage.

Joseph, who showcased remarkable skills in his debut Test series for West Indies and played a pivotal role in the historic victory over Australia at the Gabba, was warmly welcomed at GBTI’s Water Street location by senior officials of the bank.

Accompanied by the vibrant beats of GBTI’s Buxton Pride Steel Orchestra, Joseph spent an hour engaging with customers, autographing cricket bats, and posing for photos.

Rawattie Mohandeo, GBTI’s Business Development Manager, extended congratulations to Joseph, acknowledging his cricketing achievements and linking his success to the bank’s shared commitment.

Mohandeo remarked, “Shamar, your dedication, skill, and perseverance have brought immense pride to Guyana and have earned you a well-deserved place among the sporting elite.”

“As a proud Guyanese-owned bank, GBTI has recognised your outstanding contributions to cricket and your representation of Guyana on the international stage and it is my honour to present you with a GBTI Gold MasterCard. This card is not just a token of our appreciation, but a symbol of our shared commitment to success,” Mohandeo said.

Mohandeo also praised the Guyana Cricket Board for its steadfast support in nurturing talents like Joseph and wished him continued success in his endeavours, both on and off the field.

In response, Joseph expressed gratitude for the gesture by GBTI, stating, “It’s a pleasure to be here. Thank you very much for this; I appreciate it.”

Joseph, 24, soared to international fame in January with stellar performances in his debut Test series ‘Down Under.’

His achievements included claiming a wicket with his first ball in Test cricket, capturing figures of 5-94, and becoming the first player in cricket history to achieve a five-wicket haul and score over 50 runs on Test debut.

Joseph’s outstanding performance continued in Brisbane, where he bravely bowled with an injured toe to secure figures of 7-68, leading West Indies to a memorable victory and levelling the two-match series.

The victory marked the first time in 27 years that West Indies had defeated Australia in a Test match on Australian soil.