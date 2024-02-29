Latest update February 29th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man granted bail for causing death by dangerous driving

Feb 29, 2024

Kaieteur News – A 37-year-old man was granted bail in the sum of $400,000 on Tuesday, after he appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Granted bail, Edwards Sampson

According to police, Edwards Sampson, 37, a resident of Graham’s Hall, East Coast Demerara (ECD), appeared before the court, in relation to a fatal accident that occurred on September 21, 2023 on the La Bonne Intention (LBI) Railway Embankment, around 22:30hrs, involving motorcar PMM 8295, which was driven at the time by Sampson, that claimed the life of pedestrian Patrick Nicholas Mamasee. The matter was adjourned to April 4, 2024.

