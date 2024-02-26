An affair worthy of an Oscar Awards ceremony

Kaieteur News – In a stunning display of irony, de working-class party of Guyana recently hosted a gala that could rival even de most extravagant event of de elite. Here they were, purported champions of the working class, having a grand affair. It was an event similar to an Oscar Awards ceremony.

Plenty of red was dere, reminiscent of Valentine’s Day. One could be forgiven for thinking they stumbled into a romantic rendezvous. But cupid’s arrows were nowhere to be found. Gone too are the days when red symbolized the fiery passion of revolution; now it seems to signify nothing more than the burning desire for opulence. One would think that after bidding farewell to communism, the party would also bid adieu to the ostentatious displays of wealth. But old habits die hard.

De value of the garments was enough to feed a village fuh a whole week. But where was de working class, long de bastion of support fuh de party?

De hypocrisy was as thick as caviar spread on biscuit. It was an elegant affair but no one said what was de entrance fee. Whatever it was, de ordinary rank and file could not have afforded dat. Perhaps by dressing the part, de once champions of de workers could convince itself that it was still in de vanguard of the proletariat. Who nah get ticket lose out!

But fear not in this circus of contradictions, there is still hope. For as long as there are those willing to call out the absurdity of it all, the working-class party of Guyana may one day remember its roots and return to its true purpose: serving the people.

Talk half. Leff half.