SBM Guyana committed to ensuring locals continue to benefit from its operation in oil & gas sector

Kaieteur News – SBM Offshore Guyana says it remains committed to ensuring Guyanese benefit from its operation locally, and are guided in providing sustained services to the emerging oil and gas industry.

SBM Guyana in a press release issued on Friday said that local content is a key pillar in the company’s integration into Guyana.

On the final day of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, held last week at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown, SBM Offshore Guyana said it hosted a ‘Let’s Talk Local Content’ Seminar which saw the participation of over 200 representatives from local vendors and organisations.

The participants were engaged in discussions about the company’s procurement process, key vendor requirements, compliance guidelines, and local content initiatives.

According to the company, the discussion aligned with the company’s objective of building the capacity of businesses to provide services to the oil and gas sector, and follows several similar routine activities including participation in the Centre for Local Business Development’s Community Business Talks, Supplier Forum 2022, and the company’s Vendor and Compliance Days.

Providing brief remarks at the discussion, SBM Offshore Guyana’s Local Content Officer, Garri Fraser said, “As we navigate through the upward trajectory of the global energy landscape, the role of local content has never been more critical. SBM Offshore, as a leader in floating production solutions, remains steadfast in our sustainable and efficient energy production.”

Also joining the discussion was Senior Petroleum Coordinator at the Ministry of Natural Resources, Bobby Gossai who spoke of the criticality of local content in propelling Guyana’s growing economy, and the role that SBM Offshore Guyana plays in that effect. Gossai said, “We wanted to see economic growth and economic development. We wanted to see investments and investments back into the economy, and SBM [Offshore] is a partner in the development of local content in Guyana, SBM [Offshore] understands local content and its impact.”

Director of the Local Content Secretariat, Dr. Martin Pertab underscored the role of the secretariat in ensuring that Guyanese benefit from the industry.

Further, SBM noted that in a comprehensive panel discussion titled “Synergies in the SBM Offshore Ecosystem – Building Capacity, Workforce, Supply Chain, and Partnerships for Success in the Guyana Market,” SBM Offshore’s key stakeholders emphasised the pivotal role of collaboration in cultivating robust business relations.

According to the company, the discussion centred on the strategic investments made in capacity-building and training, underscoring their significance in driving forward local content initiatives.

It should be noted, that SBM Guyana works closely with various groups, including Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), the National Coordinating Coalition (NCC), Guyanese Achieving Together Enterprises (GATE), and the Guyana Oil and Gas Support Services Incorporated (GOGSSI).

Representatives from each group which included Simone Sills from NCC, Clinton Urling from GATE, and Nicholas Deygoo-Boyer from GOGSSI, at the panel discussion shared insights on how their partnerships with SBM Offshore Guyana have helped their organizations grow and succeed.

The representatives noted the ongoing support from SBM Offshore that has played a crucial role in advancing the work they do.