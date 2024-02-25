Noise Pollution: It affects health more than we may realize

Latest update February 25th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 25, 2024 Dr Zulfikar Bux, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News – Noise pollution is most often ignored as a threat to health and life and it is only getting worse here in Guyana. According to the International Commission on Biological Effects of Noise, the threats posed by noise, remain often underestimated. It is becoming an increasing cause for interpersonal violence in Guyana. The affected are usually ridiculed by the polluters and the situation escalates when the affected cannot cope, or the polluter decides to bully the affected. It is a situation that warrants attention given the many health risks it poses. I therefore wish to highlight the health effects of noise pollution and hopefully, this builds sufficient awareness to help combat this underestimated threat to society.
What is noise pollution?
Noise pollution is generally defined as regular exposure to elevated sound levels that may lead to adverse effects in humans or other living organisms. According to the World Health Organization, sound levels less than 70 decibels (dB) are not damaging to living organisms, regardless of how long or consistent the exposure is. Exposure for more than 8 hours to constant noise beyond 85 dB may be hazardous. An example of this is someone who works 8 hours daily in close proximity to a busy road or highway; that person is likely to be exposed to traffic noise pollution around 85dB.
What are examples of noise pollution?
While this may be an obvious answer to some, it is often blurred by others given their desire to promote their motives. The following are examples of common noise pollution in our society today:
What are the health effects of noise pollution?
The following are a list of health effects that noise pollution can cause:
Unfortunately, in our society today, there seems to be a constant disregard for those affected by the noise by those causing the noise. These are routine occurrences and while authorities are making efforts to combat noise pollution, more needs to be done to raise awareness and combat this hidden public health threat. I have had firsthand experience with this, and have had and continue to have many patients that visit me to manage conditions that arose from noise pollution. These patients often feel helpless, they feel deserted, and are often depressed. I have even had cases where the noise pollution led to unfortunate heart ailments in patients. I am therefore hopeful that today’s article will stimulate sufficient awareness to lend support to the many that are helpless, and continue to suffer from noise pollution.
AUBREY NORTON FRIGHTEN RENEGOTIATION AND RING-FENCING
Feb 25, 2024Kaieteur News – A taxi driver was shot dead early Saturday morning at Alexander Street, Georgetown (in the vicinity of Bourda Market) during a row over a parking spot. Dead is 41-year-old Eon...
Feb 25, 2024
Feb 25, 2024
Feb 25, 2024
Feb 25, 2024
Feb 25, 2024
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, workers were busy cleaning up the mess left behind by those who went out to watch and indulge... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – When the Foreign Ministers of the world’s wealthiest nations gathered in Brazil... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]