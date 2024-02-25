Noise Pollution: It affects health more than we may realize

Dr. Zulfikar Bux

Emergency Medicine Specialist

Kaieteur News – Noise pollution is most often ignored as a threat to health and life and it is only getting worse here in Guyana. According to the International Commission on Biological Effects of Noise, the threats posed by noise, remain often underestimated. It is becoming an increasing cause for interpersonal violence in Guyana. The affected are usually ridiculed by the polluters and the situation escalates when the affected cannot cope, or the polluter decides to bully the affected. It is a situation that warrants attention given the many health risks it poses. I therefore wish to highlight the health effects of noise pollution and hopefully, this builds sufficient awareness to help combat this underestimated threat to society.

What is noise pollution?

Noise pollution is generally defined as regular exposure to elevated sound levels that may lead to adverse effects in humans or other living organisms. According to the World Health Organization, sound levels less than 70 decibels (dB) are not damaging to living organisms, regardless of how long or consistent the exposure is. Exposure for more than 8 hours to constant noise beyond 85 dB may be hazardous. An example of this is someone who works 8 hours daily in close proximity to a busy road or highway; that person is likely to be exposed to traffic noise pollution around 85dB.

What are examples of noise pollution?

While this may be an obvious answer to some, it is often blurred by others given their desire to promote their motives. The following are examples of common noise pollution in our society today:

Loud music from events and vehicles

Constant traffic sounds from cars, buses, pedestrians, ambulances etc.

Construction sounds like drilling or other heavy machinery in operation

Industrial sounds like fans, generators, compressor, mills

Household sounds such as music playing on the stereo, lawnmowers, pressure washers, leaf blowers etc.

Events involving fireworks, firecrackers, loudspeakers etc.

Servicing of machinery especially in Agriculture based communities

What are the health effects of noise pollution?

The following are a list of health effects that noise pollution can cause:

Hypertension is, in this case, a direct result of noise pollution causing elevated blood pressure levels for a longer period of time.

is, in this case, a direct result of noise pollution causing elevated blood pressure levels for a longer period of time. Hearing loss can be directly caused by noise pollution, whether listening to loud music in your headphones or being exposed to loud drilling noises at work, heavy air or land traffic, or separate incidents in which noise levels reach dangerous intervals, such as around140 dB for adults or 120 dB for children.

can be directly caused by noise pollution, whether listening to loud music in your headphones or being exposed to loud drilling noises at work, heavy air or land traffic, or separate incidents in which noise levels reach dangerous intervals, such as around140 dB for adults or 120 dB for children. Other mental health effects such as anxiety, depression, irritability and even suicidal thoughts. This can lead to self harm or strong thoughts of harming those responsible for the noise pollution.

such as anxiety, depression, irritability and even suicidal thoughts. This can lead to self harm or strong thoughts of harming those responsible for the noise pollution. Sleep disturbances are usually caused by constant air or land traffic at night, and they are a serious condition in that they can affect everyday performance and lead to serious diseases.

are usually caused by constant air or land traffic at night, and they are a serious condition in that they can affect everyday performance and lead to serious diseases. Child development. Children appear to be more sensitive to noise pollution, and a number of noise-pollution-related diseases and dysfunctions are known to affect children, from hearing impairment to psychological and physical effects.

Children appear to be more sensitive to noise pollution, and a number of noise-pollution-related diseases and dysfunctions are known to affect children, from hearing impairment to psychological and physical effects. Various cardiovascular dysfunctions . Elevated blood pressure caused by noise pollution, especially during the night, can lead to various cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack, stroke etc.

. Elevated blood pressure caused by noise pollution, especially during the night, can lead to various cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack, stroke etc. Dementia (affected memory) isn’t necessarily caused by noise pollution, but its onset can be favored or compounded by noise pollution.

Unfortunately, in our society today, there seems to be a constant disregard for those affected by the noise by those causing the noise. These are routine occurrences and while authorities are making efforts to combat noise pollution, more needs to be done to raise awareness and combat this hidden public health threat. I have had firsthand experience with this, and have had and continue to have many patients that visit me to manage conditions that arose from noise pollution. These patients often feel helpless, they feel deserted, and are often depressed. I have even had cases where the noise pollution led to unfortunate heart ailments in patients. I am therefore hopeful that today’s article will stimulate sufficient awareness to lend support to the many that are helpless, and continue to suffer from noise pollution.