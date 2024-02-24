Six months later: Guyanese Critic, other contractor still to commence work on $1.7B pump station contracts – Mahipaul

Kaieteur News – There has been a delay in the initiation of two pump station contracts awarded last year to Satar Mohamed & Son Construction & H/Ware and Tepui Group Inc., which includes Mikhail Rodrigues, popularly known as “Guyanese Critic” valued at $1.7billion. The pump stations in question are the Belle Vue and Meten-Meer-Zorg pump stations.

On Thursday, Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Ganesh Mahipaul, raised concerns during Thursday’s Leader of the Opposition Conference about the lack of activity at the pump stations.

Mahipaul said the lack of action by the contractors has caused much concern over the stalled infrastructure projects. He reminded that Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha made a commitment in the National Assembly on January 31, 2024, to furnish an updated and comprehensive Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP) for the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority’s (NDIA) capital expenditure. Specific inquiries were made regarding the status of pump station constructions nationwide.

Expressing disappointment, Mahipaul said, “To date, the Minister has not honored the request” adding that on Wednesday he visited five sites which revealed a stark absence of progress.

In particular, Mahipaul noted the lack of activity at the Belle Vue and Meten-Meer-Zorg pump stations.

On September 15, 2023, Satar Mohamed & Son Construction & H/Ware secured an $868 million contract for the Meten Meer Zorg Pump Station, while Tepui Group Inc., which includes Mikhail Rodrigues, popularly known as “Guyanese Critic,” landed an $865 million contract for the Belle Vue Pump Station on August 14, 2023.

Minimal advancement was observed at other locations. The Opposition member said, “At the Pouderoyen pump station site only about 10 piles is in an upright position for the pile driving exercise. A small progress was seen at the Canal No. 1 pump station site while no progress at the A-Line pump station site.”

Civcon Engineering Contractors, as per records from the National Procurement and Tendering Administration Board (NPTAB) website, was awarded a $717 million contract for the A-Line Sluice Pump Station on April 22, 2022. Well Built Construction Service clinched a $650 million contract for the Canal No. 1 Pump Station on the same date, with Spectre Construction Company earning a $981 million contract for the Pouderoyen Pump Station on August 14, 2023.

According to Mahipaul, residents in the A-Line area complained about inconveniences caused by delays and property damage allegedly stemming from construction activities. As such, the Opposition member urged Minister Mustapha to fulfill his promise of delivering a detailed PSIP for NDIA’s capital expenditure.

Mahipaul shared several images from his recent visit to the sites of the stagnant pump station projects in Region Three.