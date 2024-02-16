Careful wah question yuh ask dem children in class

Kaieteur News – A man get charge fuh speeding. He go in front of de magistrate and he pleaded guilty with an explanation.

De magistrate ask he what was de explanation. De man claim how since he small he does do everything fast: he does walk fast, run fast and drive fast.

De magistrate tell he, “ Leh we see how fast yuh gan do six months.”

But dem boys hear one better than dat. A man see a lady standing up with a cup by de side of de road. He feel sorry fuh her. So he tek out a $1,000 bill and place in de cup.

De lady turn to he and seh, “ Sorry, sir, I am not homeless. I am actually a teacher.”

With dat, de man tek back de $100o and replace it with a $5000 bill.

It mek dem boys remember dem school days. One day de teacher bin teaching de class about present tense. So de teacher ask one of de girls in de class to use a sentence with de word “ fascinate”.

De girl said, I went to the mall and was fascinated by all the stores.”

De teacher said that was de past tense. She wanted a sentence with de word “fascinate”.

So she asked Little Johnny to make a sentence with de word, “fascinate”.

Little Johnny stood up and said, “My father belly is so big he cannot fasten eight of his shirt buttons.”

Talk half. Leff half