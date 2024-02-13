Latest update February 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

De teachers are in fine form

Feb 13, 2024

Kaieteur News – There is nothing mo flamboyant as the artistry of Guyanese strikers. Like Renaissance painters wielding brushes, dem strikers craft their dissent with the finesse of a masterful satire. However, instead of adorning canvas, dem does splash their disdain across the public sphere with flourish, fanfare and fun.

Plenty of fun! The only problem is dat de fun is at somebody’s expense. De Guyanese teachers, not content with merely airing grievances. Dem elevate them the game to a virtuosic level. Their modus operandi? Mockery so audacious, it could beat the acts of plenty stand-up comedians. Forget picket signs; the real weapons of choice are cutting remarks and sly innuendos.

In dem arsenal of verbal acrobatics, nothing is off-limits. Ministerial handbags become the subject of ridicule, transforming mundane accessories into symbols of personal  folly. And leh we not forget de pièce de résistance: invoking the dreaded “wuk pun she,” a phrase dripping with superstition and dark humor, aimed squarely at the powers that be.

But amidst the raucous laughter and clever wordplay, one can’t help but wonder: at what cost does this theater of the absurd come? While the audience may enjoy the spectacle, the substance often gets lost in the fun. Respectability, it seems, is but a casualty  ridicule and personal attacks. Yet, for all its frivolity, there’s a certain catharsis in this brand of protest. Guyanese strikers use humour as a hammer, striking blows against the pompous and the privileged. Perhaps, laughter truly is de best medicine.

Talk half. Leff halg

 

 

