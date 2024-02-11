Wake House is nat de same anymore!

Dem Boys Seh…

When was the last time that y’all went to a wake house and was served dry biscuit and black coffee? Some of de younger generation nah know about dat!

Lang ago, de dry biscuit and black coffee used to keep yuh awake all night. Wake used to last till cock crow. And people play cards and dominoes all night. Some people nah had choice. Dem never used to get transportation fuh go home so dem had to wait till sun come up before dem go pun de road fuh catch a car. De biscuit and coffee used to serve it purpose.

Don’t try serving dat nowadays. Yuh gan get bad name and yuh dead family nah gan rest in peace because of all de bad mouth.

Nowadays yuh gat to come good. Yuh gat to serve food, plenty snacks, expensive snacks, including polourie and cake and channa and drinks. And pun de last night of de wake, yuh gat to mek a sumptuous meal, with friend rice and cook up and loud chicken.

Dat is why people now does only a hold a few nights wake. Dem can’t afford de cost of de food and de snacks. And to mek things worse deh gat people does go to wake house without eating and when dem arrive dem want dem belly-full of meals… and box fuh carry home too.

No wonder poor people praying for dem loved ones not to die. It costing more fuh keep de wake than fuh bury de dead. Wake now come big party, without de dancing.

Talk half. Leff half