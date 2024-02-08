A battle of wills is brewing

Kaieteur News – De teachers’ strike is now down to a mental battle. The government and de teachers are facing off each other to see which one of them will break first. But in such a situation, there is likely to be only one winner: the government.

Teachers cannot afford to strike indefinitely. Nuff of dem gat bills to pay, including fuh dem furniture and dem car. So if dem not getting paid, it will affect their ability to pay dem bills.

And don’t bother with strike relief. Teachers do not need food relief. What dem need is to be compensated for the time they are on the picket line. But who can afford to compensate these teachers? Corporate sponsors might give a ‘top-up” but that cannot stretch far.

In the meantime, the government is softening up de teachers’ union. Dem decide dem nah gan deduct de union dues and transit it to the union. De union seh it nat worried because de workers can pay through other means.

But de teachers’ union fuhget what did happen to de Gee Pee S You. De government bruk dat union back when it refuse to deduct di union dues. And de union find dat not everyone was too willing to pay de union dues after dem draw dem salary. So de union suffer a shortfall in revenue.

De same fate awaiting de teacher’s union, and since dem unionize about one-third of all teachers, it gan take a lot of efforts fuh dem not to have financial shortfall because of de refusal of de government to act as an agent in deducting de $700 a month. Now that $700 can buy a local box a food and so de workers gan get to mek a choice of keeping de $700 or paying it as union dues to de union.

Talk half. Leff half.