$42.2B approved to strengthen GDF capabilities

Kaieteur News – The Parliamentary Committee of Supply has given the green light for a whopping $42.2 billion budget allocation to fortify the capabilities of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) this year.

The allocation represents an increase which is more than double the size of the previous year’s budgetary allocation when the GDF received $20.2 billion in funding.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira defended the sum allocated during the consideration of the 2024 budget estimates on Tuesday. During the consideration of the budget estimates, Opposition Member of Parliament, Khemraj Ramjattan, queried the allocation under the Defence and Security support.

Teixeira pointed out that the allocation is to boost GDF’s capacity and capabilities. “This $16B relate to the provision of two aircraft which is foreign funded, procurement of choppers, procurement of long-range drone systems and the procurement of a second boat for the coastguard, so this will be increasing our military infrastructure and equipment,” Ms. Teixeira noted.

She emphasised the earmarked funds are designated for critical defense enhancements. “This will increase our military infrastructure and equipment,” she posited. “Of the total budget allocated to the GDF, $21.7 billion is designated for current expenditures, while $20.5 billion is earmarked for capital spending,” she explained. The allocation represents a substantial increase compared to the previous year.

Teixeira did not say if the $16B will also cater for the purchasing of those helicopters from Bell, although she was asked. But she explained that the Government is keen on giving the GDF’s infrastructure and equipment capacity a significant boost.

Last month, the National Assembly approved $1.2B in supplementary funding to support the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). The Funds were given to beef up GDF’s capabilities in the face of increase threats from neighbouring Venezuela.

Since those increased threats in December, calls have been made from the Opposition and other sections of society for the Government to boost GDF’s capacity to respond to threats. Earlier this month, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali unveiled the government’s commitment to strengthening Guyana’s defence capability by increasing investments in both material and human resources for the GDF.

Added to this, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo revealed that the Government has begun engagements with Bell Helicopter for the purchase of four small helicopters to assist with training of security personnel and to boost the country’s capability. These efforts include enhancing the Force’s fleet of vessels, vehicles, and aircraft, and advancing its technological capabilities through the acquisition of cutting-edge equipment and supplies. (DPI)