Opposition calls for national day of remembrance for Mahdia fire victims

Kaieteur News – On the first anniversary of the tragic Mahdia Secondary School Dormitory fire, which claimed the lives of 20 children, Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Ganesh Mahipaul has urged the government to establish a national day of remembrance in their honor.

Reflecting on the profound impact of the tragedy, Mahipaul said during the Opposition’s press conference, “Our thoughts, sentiments, and support continue to be extended to their families and communities.” The Opposition member underscored the need for the nation to collectively acknowledge the loss and the grief the tragedy has caused.

On the first anniversary of the heartbreaking loss of 20 young lives who perished in the deadly fire that swept through the Mahdia School Female Dormitory, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips led a delegation of government Ministers to Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) for several memorial services in honour of those who died.

During his visit, Philips announced that a memorial site would be established in Region Eight to honour the lost lives.

While Mahipaul supported this initiative, he expressed concerns that the memorial might become a minor, overlooked structure. He said, “We believe that we must memorialize the event in a manner that will not cause it to slip out of the national memory and consciousness due to time or lack of visibility and prominence.”

To prevent this, Mahipaul proposed that there is a day in May which is observed annually as the “Mahdia Children Fire Victims’ Day.”

He argued that such an observance would keep the tragedy at the forefront of national consciousness and serve as a reminder of the importance of high standards in public administration, moral duty, professional conduct, and governmental accountability.

Mahipaul explained, “Such an annual observance not only allows the nation to collectively remember the tragedy and its twenty victims, it would also provide the nation with the fitting opportunity to recommit to higher standards of public administration, moral duty, professional conduct, and governmental responsibility and accountability.”

He stressed that the deaths of the 20 young individuals must not be in vain.

On May 21, 2023, tragedy struck the township of Mahdia, when a fire demolished the Mahdia female dormitory, killing 14 children in the inferno while five subsequently succumbed to their injuries at the Mahdia District Hospital. Another girl died days later.

A survivor was flown to New York for advanced treatment and is said to be recovering well after returning to Guyana.

From its inception, the government made it clear that every type of assistance possible and necessary will be provided to support the victims and families of the tragic Mahdia Fire.

Medical treatment both locally and overseas was offered to victims and transportation to and from Region Eight to Georgetown, accommodation, funeral and related expenses were taken care of by the administration. Psychosocial and monetary assistance, including counseling, were also immediately provided to the victims and families of those who perished.

Moreover, a Presidential Commission of Inquiry (COI) was launched to review all the facts and circumstances involving the horrendous incident.