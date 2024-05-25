Latest update May 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run accident

May 25, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A pedestrian was injured on Thursday night after a speeding motorcycle struck him and rode away at High Street, Georgetown.

The injured man has been identified as Jvon Ross, a resident of Lot 54 D’Urban Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

Police reported that the accident occurred at 19:00hrs.

Investigations revealed that the driver (unknown) of the motorcycle was reportedly proceeding north along the one way on High Street at a fast rate and collided with Ross, who was crossing the said road from the east to the west in the vicinity of Ashmin’s building.

Following the collision, Ross fell onto the road. He received injuries about his body. He was picked up by his parents and placed in a vehicle and taken to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was examined and admitted.

Investigations are ongoing.

