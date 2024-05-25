Woman charged with attempted murder after setting ex-boyfriend on fire

Kaieteur News – The 26-year-old woman accused of setting her ex-boyfriend Edmond Moses on fire was slapped with an attempted murder charge on Friday.

Melissa David appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates Court and was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

She was remanded until June 27, 2024.

According to reports, David around 18:30hrs on Wednesday allegedly set her ex-boyfriend ablaze following an argument over his missing wallet.

The two shared a relationship in the past and have a child together. Although they are separated, they live in the same apartment building but separate apartments.

Moses said he had lost his wallet containing $ 18,000. He raised an alarm and David returned an empty wallet. When he inquired about the money an argument ensued.

It is suspected that he accused her of attempting to steal it and they had an argument which led to a fight. During the scuffle, the woman doused him with thinners and set him on fire.

Moses is a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).