Trio on $350,000 bail for attempted extortion

Latest update May 25th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 25, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – On Friday, three persons were placed on $350,000 bail each when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer attempted extortion charges.
The accused, Jose Bristol, Trevor Jones and Shawn Shewram, appeared before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse to answer the charges. The trio pleaded not guilty.
The three men were accused of attempting to extort G$1.2M from the complainant, Ronald Ramotar on August 20, at the Kingston, Seawall.
Shewram and Bristol were also charged with using a computer to extort Ramator by sharing private pictures of Ramator with the intent to embarrass him.
The trio had pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempt to extort money from Ramator.
Shewram and Bristol had pleaded not guilty to the additional charges against them.
The three men were all represented by separate attorneys who requested bail.
Shewram is an acting corporal of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).
The prosecutor objected to bail due to the serious nature of the charges.
Notwithstanding, the men were all granted $350,000 bail for each charge against them.
Magistrate Nurse has ordered that the trio lodge their passports. The men were also cautioned against making contact with the complainant.
The case has been adjourned to June 5, 2024.
Wake up before the sun rises tomorrow, please.
May 25, 2024– Guyana to play Fluminense today Kaieteur Sports – The Golden Jaguars suffered a 2-0 defeat to Flamengo FC in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where they are encamped as part of their preparation...
May 25, 2024
May 25, 2024
May 25, 2024
May 25, 2024
May 25, 2024
Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s announcement regarding the review of procurement systems across... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – After 13 years, the 14 independent member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]