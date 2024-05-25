Any and everybody now turn contractor!

Latest update May 25th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 25, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Few tings can rival di spectacle of people throwing demself into some wild contortions jus’ to snap a selfie, score an invite, or snag a government contract. But it happens in Guyana!
First up, di sacred selfie. It’s like di holy grail of validation in dis digital age. Yuh got folks pushin’ and shovin’, hustlin’ and bustlin’, all just fi grab a quick pic wid di bigwigs of di land. But lemme tell yuh, dem big ones done fuh get you even before de phone camera click.
Now, let’s talk ‘bout dem golden invites to dem government shindigs. People beggin’, pleadin’, and sweet talkin’ jus’ fi snag a spot at di table where di food and drink is free… Dem goin’ to lengths yuh wouldn’t believe, from kissin’ up to di hosts like dem long-lost cousin to beggin’ like dem life depend on it. But hey, when di freeness callin’, who can blame dem for tryin’?
But di real showstopper? Di race fi dem government contracts. It’s like di wild, wild west out dere, where anybody and everybody suddenly turn into contractors overnight. Who need a hammer when yuh got charm and connections, right? But di real question is, who keepin’ tabs on dis circus?
Maybe di Vee Pee got some answers in dat planned review of di procurement system. We waitin’ fi see if dat gon’ be di grand finale or jus’ anodda sideshow in disya never-endin’ saga.
So there yuh have it, folks. Di whirlwind world of selfies, invites, and contracts, where everybody trying to get a piece of di pie, no matter how small. In disya game of vanity and opportunity, it’s survival of di fittest, and only di savvy and di shameless need apply.
Talk half. Leff half.
Wake up before the sun rises tomorrow, please.
