Latest update May 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Any and everybody now turn contractor!

May 25, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Few tings can rival di spectacle of people throwing demself into some wild contortions jus’ to snap a selfie, score an invite, or snag a government contract. But it happens in Guyana!

First up, di sacred selfie. It’s like di holy grail of validation in dis digital age. Yuh got folks pushin’ and shovin’, hustlin’ and bustlin’, all just fi grab a quick pic wid di bigwigs of di land. But lemme tell yuh, dem big ones done fuh get you even before de phone camera click.

Now, let’s talk ‘bout dem golden invites to dem government shindigs. People beggin’, pleadin’, and sweet talkin’ jus’ fi snag a spot at di table where di food and drink is free… Dem goin’ to lengths yuh wouldn’t believe, from kissin’ up to di hosts like dem long-lost cousin to beggin’ like dem life depend on it. But hey, when di freeness callin’, who can blame dem for tryin’?

But di real showstopper? Di race fi dem government contracts. It’s like di wild, wild west out dere, where anybody and everybody suddenly turn into contractors overnight. Who need a hammer when yuh got charm and connections, right? But di real question is, who keepin’ tabs on dis circus?

Maybe di Vee Pee got some answers in dat planned review of di procurement system. We waitin’ fi see if dat gon’ be di grand finale or jus’ anodda sideshow in disya never-endin’ saga.

So there yuh have it, folks. Di whirlwind world of selfies, invites, and contracts, where everybody trying to get a piece of di pie, no matter how small. In disya game of vanity and opportunity, it’s survival of di fittest, and only di savvy and di shameless need apply.

Talk half. Leff half.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Wake up before the sun rises tomorrow, please.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Flamengo down Golden Jaguars 2 – 0

Flamengo down Golden Jaguars 2 – 0

May 25, 2024

– Guyana to play Fluminense today Kaieteur Sports – The Golden Jaguars suffered a 2-0 defeat to Flamengo FC in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where they are encamped as part of their preparation...
Read More
Allicock advance to next round AT Olympic Qualifiers in Thailand

Allicock advance to next round AT Olympic...

May 25, 2024

Shahbaz and Abhishek spin Sunrisers Hyderabad into IPL final

Shahbaz and Abhishek spin Sunrisers Hyderabad...

May 25, 2024

Independence Secondary Schools Tape Ball Cricket competition set for Monday

Independence Secondary Schools Tape Ball Cricket...

May 25, 2024

ExxonMobil Football kickoff shifted to May 27 due to inclement weather 

ExxonMobil Football kickoff shifted to May 27 due...

May 25, 2024

Guyana to open Nations League ‘A’ against Suriname at home

Guyana to open Nations League ‘A’ against...

May 25, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]