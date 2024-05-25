$326M contract awarded to construct Waramuri Secondary School

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Education will be spending approximately $326,598,400 to construct a secondary school at Waramuri, an Amerindian Village in Region One.

This is according to information gleaned from the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) website which revealed that the $326,598,400 contract was awarded to contractor – Trevon David Construction Services. NPTAB stated that the date of award was May 23, 2024.

This publication understands that Trevon David Construction Services was among five contractors who submitted bids for the project which was estimated to cost $338,329,464.

It was reported by the ministry in March last year that the modern secondary school will house 400 students. The school will be equipped with Physics, Chemistry and Biology laboratories along with Information Technology, Home Economics and Industrial Technology laboratories, staff room, auditorium and teachers’ quarters to house 10 teachers and will be solar powered.

The ministry reported too that students from Waramuri and Haimacabra villages are expected to benefit from the new school.

At a recent press conference, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand said that there has been some commentary in the public that “building a school means nothing.”

The minister explained, “Building a school allows children to go to school. Where there is no school, there is no place for children to go. So, it is very easy for people to say we could boast about all the schools we want that doesn’t mean education, well it does. To the people in the hinterland, if you don’t have a school, you can’t get a secondary education.”

Minister Manickchand said that her government would continue to build schools, so as to give children an opportunity to not only finish school, but to capitalize on tertiary education.

This year, the Ministry of Education was allocated some $74.4Billion, a portion of which will be used for the construction, rehabilitation, extension and maintenance of educational facilities.

This newspaper reported that the Ministry of Education has embarked on an aggressive programme to ensure that the nation’s children have access to secondary education.

The Government has set 2025 to achieve universal secondary education. To achieve this, the ministry has since moved to have several secondary schools constructed across the country.