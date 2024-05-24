Latest update May 24th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana can end up fighting in Court for years to access US$2B lodged at registry – Ramjattan

May 24, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana (GoG) can fight for years in court to access the US$2B oil spill guarantee lodged by the Stabroek Block Co-Venturers, ExxonMobil, Hess and CNOOC, Attorney-at-Law, Khemraj Ramjattan has said.

Attorney-at-Law, Khemraj Ramjattan

Attorney-at-Law, Khemraj Ramjattan

Following his preliminary analysis of the document, Ramjattan said the terms of the contract stipulates “In any suit brought by the Beneficiary (GoG) against the Guarantor to enforce its obligations under this Guarantee and Indemnity Agreement, the Guarantor shall be entitled to assert any defense (legal, contractual, or otherwise) that would be available to Hess if an action had been brought by Beneficiary against Hess.”

It must be noted that each Co-Venturer has contributed to the US$2B guarantee, relative to its participating interest in the Stabroek Block.

ExxonMobil is the operator of the oil rich acreage with a 45% interest, while Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds 30% interest and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited holds 25% interest.

Jamestown Insurance Company Limited is the Guarantor for Hess; while CNOOC Limited, a company organized in Hong Kong and Exxon Equity Holding Company is the Guarantor for CNOOC and Exxon, respectively.

The document makes it clear that, “The Guarantor shall be entitled to a defense that the Environmental Obligations claimed to be in Default has been indefeasibly paid or performed and, if any of Hess’ Environmental Obligations shall have been indefeasibly paid or performed, the obligations of the Guarantor under this Section 3.3 shall be reduced by the amount of such payment or performance.”

To this end, Ramjattan explained that the guarantor has opted to have the right to defend itself against Guyana, the beneficiary, even if the oil companies admit liability and urges the company to pay up.

According to him, “[It] seems under this (provision), the guarantor can drag it out in Court as if it was Hess doing so. So there is an oil spill, Hess admits fault and asks the guarantor to pay, the guarantor here says “Hold on…not so fast. You, government, did not do certain things and so contributed to spill.” Government then sues the guarantor and the guarantor can then, by virtue of this provision, say we have a defence, although Hess does not want to use it, but we the Guarantor will.”

As such, the Attorney cautioned that the matter can be dragged out for years in the Court for the country to access the oil spill guarantee.

Appeal Court Judge, Justice Rishi Persaud had ordered ExxonMobil Guyana to lodge a US$2B parent and/or affiliate company guarantee as a condition to a stay of execution granted on a lower court’s order. That order, originally issued by High Court Judge, Justice Sandil Kissoon called for an unlimited parent company guarantee to be provided to the EPA by June 10 or the Liza Phase One Project Permit would be suspended.

Consequently, the Guarantee and Indemnity Agreement was entered into on June 9, 2023.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 20th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Wake up before the sun rises tomorrow, please.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Hendricks’ 87 in vain as King shines on home soil for West Indies

Hendricks’ 87 in vain as King shines on home soil for West...

May 24, 2024

ESPNcricinfo – T20 World Cup co-hosts West Indies got on the front foot in their final preparations for the tournament with a commanding 28-run win over South Africa, their biggest margin of...
Read More
ICC T20 World Cup trophy makes stop at historic St. George’s Cathedral 

ICC T20 World Cup trophy makes stop at historic...

May 24, 2024

Petra/ExxonMobil U14 Championship kicks off tomorrow

Petra/ExxonMobil U14 Championship kicks off...

May 24, 2024

Contrasting results for Guyanese Dias and Pollard as tournament enters Day four

Contrasting results for Guyanese Dias and Pollard...

May 24, 2024

Butcher’s Independence pool competition set for Sunday

Butcher’s Independence pool competition set...

May 24, 2024

Swag Entertainment, Silver Bullets eliminated in quarter finals

Swag Entertainment, Silver Bullets eliminated in...

May 24, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]