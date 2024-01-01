Guyana Public Service Union

Kaieteur News – The year 2023 has come to an end and beckons the New Year 2024. It is therefore time for introspection, reflection and action to remedy the many challenges that are yet to be resolved, while being cognizant of the pitfalls endured during the year 2023.

The threat to our sovereignty through Venezuela’s challenge to the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award for the Essequibo Region, high cost of living, the flouting of High Court Orders, violations of Article 147 (3) of the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana; Section 23 (1) of the Trade Union Recognition Act 1997, International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention № 87 concerning Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organize, Convention № 98 on the Right to Organize and Collective Bargaining and Convention № 151 on Labour Relations (Public Service) that were all ratified by the Parliament of Guyana and are in force, together with the Agreement for the Avoidance of Settlement of Disputes, between the Government of Guyana and the GPSU, and an absence of good governance, are some of the unsolved challenges.

Nonetheless, as the President of the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU), I extend best wishes to one and all on my personal behalf, and also from the Executive Council, for a prosperous and productive 2024. Let us work together in unity to overcome the obstacles and challenges before us, in order to achieve the goals, which we are striving to attain to improve the lives of all.

As we await the ruling of the International Court of Justice on the claims by Venezuela to Guyana’s Essequibo Region, let it be known that the Guyana Public Service Union is strongly of the view that the 1899 Arbitral Award remains binding on both Venezuela and Guyana and any visible or covert interference or threats to the integrity of Guyana’s Sovereignty is a violation of international laws. The respect for territorial sovereignty, global order and security, and peaceful international relations are all necessary features for peaceful coexistence. The GPSU resound its call to all citizens of Guyana, and to all international partners to continue to support a peaceful resolution to this pressing matter.

The legitimacy of workers’ rights to representation by a Trade Union of their choice has constantly been undermined by Governments to the extent that workers’ welfare in Guyana has been undermined, thoroughly. Consumer prices continue to escalate, increasing the burden on workers to meet basic expenses on necessities for their survival. Guyana, being an oil producing nation and being pegged as the fastest growing economy in the world, together with the attraction of many international investors, have done very little to solve the woes of the working class.

Workers continue to be plagued by Governments’ consistency of imposing meager increases in wages, irrespective of representations by the GPSU in support of a living wage, authenticated by detailed baskets of necessities. As a result of the disregard shown for the Union’s representations, workers are forced to provide substandard meals for families, because of not being able to meet the nutritional requirements for healthy lives. This was substantiated by a United Nations report, which clearly indicated that Guyana is leading the region on child malnutrition. This has become a scourge on the State.

The GPSU continues to be baffled by the posture of Government concerning dialogue consistent with the requirements of the Constitution of Guyana and International Labour Organization (ILO) Conventions that were all ratified by the Parliament of Guyana and are in force, where collective bargaining has been espoused as the hallmark of good governance. Collective decision-making therefore centers on the principles of inclusiveness and equality of access to resources. Nonchalantly, the irresponsible posture of Government has indicated its indifference to the plights of its workers. The latest unscrupulous 6.5 percent increase for public servants for 2023 amounts to G$4,800 or approximately US$22.00 per month, before tax. This is how cold, indifferent and calculating Government, the largest employer, is towards its people. The willful neglect to pay workers a living minimum wage to meet basic needs for their survival and/or uplift them out of poverty, is most indecent, immoral, disgusting and a notable obstacle to a bright future for all Guyanese.

The country’s largest labour force, workers of the Public Sector, continues to be neglected by the very people that call on the nation to be One Guyana, without consideration that the true essence of One Guyana lays in equality and evenhandedness. One should not bargain with Unions that are Government friendly and ignore those perceived to be aligned to the opposition. Such a practice is hypocrisy and would inevitably defeat or derail the expected achievement of One Guyana.

The outpouring of support displayed by every Guyanese during this period of external threat is a display of their maturity and patriotism, which shows the kind of togetherness within our people, when fighting a common cause. Similarly, there is a resounding call for some care and consideration to be shown to the daily struggles of workers embracing poverty, as a result of the trampling of their Constitutional Rights and exposes the immaturity and blatant discrimination by political elements.

Fundamentally, there is the lack of respect shown for the rule of law that protects against the arbitrary methodology exercised by the Government, especially as it relates to workers’ welfare and rights. Mutuality of respect is a binding principle where the rule of law is equally accessed and applied to all. To this end, there are wanton violations, by the powers that be, of legislations and legally binding agreements that are requirements to formalize relationships. The Trade Union Recognition Act 1997 Section 23 speaks of bad faith negotiations and a remedy to be applied in such instances, whereas Article 147 (3) of the Guyana Constitution guarantees collective bargaining, as a mechanism to enable dialogue, between the workers’ representative and the employer. There is also a breach of the Constitution of Guyana through political interference in the public service.

Being the recognized union to represent workers in the Guyana Public Service, the GPSU continues to call on the Government to put aside all highhandedness and frivolous tactics and engage in collective bargaining, ensuring that all political functionaries conduct themselves with due respect of the law of the land and to desist from acting unlawfully. Such acts seem to be encouraged across the board, as without being vested with the relevant authority, the Regional Executive Officer (REO) Region 6, issued a letter of dismissal to a public officer appointed by the Public Service Commission and is resisting all attempts to have the letter rescinded or to have the matter dealt with by the competent authority.

The non-compliance with the Constitutional protection of collective bargaining has eroded those structures, allowing for manipulation of the fundamental rights of workers to engage and participate in matters that are essential to their survival.

There is nationally the need for leadership that is respectful of the Constitution and legal rights of all, including unwavering support for the integrity of holders of public office and constitutional institutions, which should act fearlessly when challenged by political office holders that seek to abuse their authority. There are too often political abuse of workers’ rights and frustration and uncertainty in succeeding to have timely resolution that often results in contentious resistance, e.g. as in the case of the matter involving the late Clarence Chue, Comptroller of Customs, where Court Orders were initially ignored by politicians when served by High Court Marshalls, resulting in the intervention of labour power.

The Government has continued the ill-advised policy, adopted since the year 2001, after returning to office in the year 2020, which includes not meeting with the GPSU for negotiations in accordance with the terms of the Agreement for the Avoidance and Settlement of Disputes, resulting in many representations being inconclusive. At the same time, they select proposals that were submitted for negotiation and arbitrarily implement aspects of them. The manner in which this is being done is very disruptive, as was the case when Government messed with GPSU’s proposals for Health Sector Employees in the Public Service. At the same time, it is clear that the motive is to give the impression that it is their initiative and deliberately attempting to deny the union’s involvement or give any recognition.

For far too long, workers are shortchanged, even though projected targets are constantly surpassed and there are boasts of mega developments by the President on international platforms. There are also boasts of progress in Guyana and the opportunities for investments. Yet the labour force pivotal to the developments is not mentioned, but remains neglected and poorly treated, year after year. These very workers are valued on the international market and have been known to seek and obtain better opportunities overseas, much to the detriment of the populace. Governments’ neglect of the working class is seen as the linchpin that drains these valuable resources and if not corrected, would continue to prove detrimental to Guyana’s development in coming years. The GPSU have been calling on the Government to take corrective action by working with Trade Unions to determine a suitable living wage for workers, and to improve their conditions of work, countrywide.

To evidence this growing trend, there was a recent report in the Guyana Times (December 29, 2023) “GPHC short of 600 nurses…146 Nurses resigned (in 2023)…number expected to grow”. The record also shows that 107 Nurses also resigned in 2022 from the GPHC. Other sectors are experiencing similar skilled shortages and it is no secret that better opportunities exist in labour markets overseas, where higher compensations way above the local labour market is paid.

The blunders of the government cannot continue to be to the detriment of the workers. The US$214M EXXON cost recovery is a serious cause for concern. Stating that the “government will be more vigilant going forward” (Vice President Bharat Jagdeo – Kaieteur News of December 29, 2023) is very worrying. There are wanton wastages taking place in the oil sector, where much needed resources are lost in lopsided arrangements. A Department of Public Information Release of December 28, 2023 headlines “Dr. Jagdeo hails world-leading management of Guyana’s oil and gas sector…”

“We’ve reformed our PSA; we’ve dealt with almost the whole industry. So, it’s a model management despite what you hear … it’s one of the better-managed industries in any part of the world. We have strengthened our environmental permits…we are way ahead of the world in terms of ending flaring. So, great progress in that sector.”

When the terms and conditions of the contracts are considered and the enormity of benefits are allowed to be drained…Mr. Jagdeo’s press statement amounts to hilarity.

With better management of the oil and gas sector and less excuses as to why not, more resources would be available to get people out of poverty, alleviate child hunger, strengthen social services and provide a living wage for workers of the Guyana Public Service – all of which are strategic to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

In short, there is an absence of a political will and consistent leadership, which if put in place creates a fundamental basis for prioritizing Guyana’s human resources.

In its 100th year of existence, the GPSU has a proud history, founded on the principles of respect and due process, from which public service workers have benefited. For example, these are the fundamental right to Freedom of Association, the right to collective bargaining and social dialogue, the right to Occupational Safety and Health in the work environment, the right to just societies, social cohesion where priority is given to combat poverty and rising inequalities. These fundamental pillars upon which collective bargaining must take place, is necessary for all to benefit. Once these rights are upheld and negotiations take place, an equitable solution to workers’ woes would be found.

The Guyana Public Service continues to fight for the constitutionally guaranteed rights of workers in the Guyana Public Service and also for good governance. There are many obstacles and challenges to the opportunities to address the egregious conditions of employment under which workers have to discharge the developmental priorities of the Government in return for starvation wages. As we reflect on what is before us, let us move ahead with one unified voice to bring about the change that is required to better the lives of all workers.

Once again please accept best wishes to you and your families for the New Year 2024.