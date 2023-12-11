The times are changing

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – A Trinidadian official invite a Guyanese official to his home. The home is beautiful. The Guyanese man is in awe at the Trinidadian home, so he asked him, how he managed to build such a massive and luxurious estate on his salary.

The Trinidadian takes him to the balcony, and points to a half-built bridge.

“See that bridge? I used half of its budget to build my mansion.”

Six months later, the Guyanese official invites the Trinidadian official to his house.

This time, the Trinidadian is shocked by the Guyanese official’s incredibly luxurious, huge and beautiful mansion, many times more expensive than his own.

So he asks the Guyanese how did he manage it with a public servant’s salary.

The Guyanese official brings him to the balcony and points out:

“Do you see that children hospital there?”

“What hospital?”

All dis story remind me that they had a time when if yuh wukkin with de government and yuh build a decent house, de talk of de town was dat yuh deh pun de take.

But these days if yuh wukkin with de government and yuh living in a decent house, people does ask yuh how come yuh nah gat a mansion. People does expect dat if yuh wukkin with de government dat yuh are expected to have your hand in the cookie’s jar.

All of dis mek dem boys ask what ever happen to de investigation in fraud at de housing ministry. We did hear how de police did wukkin pun de case. But like de trail even gone dead, or de whole thing was a false alarm.

Talk half, Leff half