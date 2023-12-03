AmCham and US Ambassador host Thanksgiving luncheon for seniors

Waterfalls Magazine – In keeping with its annual commitment to improve the mental health and wellbeing of seniors in the community during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, AmCham Guyana recently partnered with the US Embassy Georgetown to host a heartwarming Thanksgiving Luncheon at US Ambassador Nicole Theriot’s residence, welcoming over seventy Guyanese elders from the Byer’s, Archer’s and Mercy Senior Citizens’ Homes.

This longstanding tradition not only brings joy to the lively individuals in attendance but offers a special moment of connection at a time when families reunite and express gratitude for one another. President of AmCham Guyana, Devindra Kissoon stated, “This opportunity allows us to gather with colleagues and share a meal with elders who have shaped our communities. We are keen to show our gratitude to our seniors reminding them that they are valuable to us and have not been forgotten.”

Mr. Kissoon further expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Nicole Theriot and her team at the US Embassy for hosting the event. He stated that Ambassador Theriot immediately upon her arrival has demonstrated a keen commitment to supporting AmCham’s community initiatives, and noted that her commitment to fostering connections between different generations is truly commendable.

Seniors were treated with a three course turkey lunch, music and other festivities.

The event, which has been a collaborative tradition for the past five years, was made possible through the generosity of AAA Service Centre Inc., Ansa Motors Guyana Inc., Cyril’s Transportation Service, El Dorado Trading, Guyana Logistics & Support Services, Guyana Marriott Hotel, Halliburton Guyana Inc., New Technologies Enterprises, P.S. Shipping and Customs Brokerage Inc., Pinnacle Business Services Inc., Pritipaul Singh Investments Inc., SOL Guyana Inc., The Wine Vault, Toolsie Persaud Ltd., Trican Developments, Twins Manufacturing Chemist, Unique Electrical Store and Vitality Accounting & Consulting.

By fostering a sense of inclusivity, AmCham aims to further its commitment to corporate social responsibility, highlighting the importance of values that extend beyond business interests. The active participation and support of AmCham’s members demonstrate their commitment to these values, exemplifying the organization’s dedication to making a positive and meaningful contribution to the wider community and the underprivileged.