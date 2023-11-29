Latest update November 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Letter to the Sports Editor – Upcoming GFF Congress is raising eyebrows over some very sneaky behaviour

Nov 29, 2023 Letters, Sports

Dear Sports Editor,

The upcoming Guyana Football Federation Electoral Congress is raising eyebrows about the sneaky behaviour of the current executive. Many members have been extremely worried about the lack of response pertaining to queries about the eligibility of electorate. According to many members of the electorate, they are being kept in the dark about their eligibility status and are asking the GFF and Electoral Committee to be more transparent about the requirements needed to vote at the Congress.

Suspicions have also arisen about the non-disclosure of the other contending slate. According to a source close to the governing body, these developments have created unease within the fraternity and members are hoping that Guyana football does not return to the dark period when the country was banned and an Interim Management Committee had to be installed by FIFA. The source added that the only plausible reason that could be thought of is that the incumbent President might be struggling to fill a slate.

The source informed that even at this stage it is not known whether the current President is running and this according to the insider is an indictment on him and the Federation. The disgruntled members are asking the administration to be more forthcoming and transparent about its preparation for the impending Congress.

Football Enthusiast.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

$1,000 – 5US$ for a thin slice of pumpkin.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

DeSouza, Bristol to collide in U8 400m finals

DeSouza, Bristol to collide in U8 400m finals

Nov 29, 2023

…Records tumble at Edinburgh Kaieteur Sports – A thrilling showdown is on the horizon for the Boys U8 400m finals at the National Schools Championship, featuring the remarkable talents of...
Read More
ANSA McAL supports Petra Org. for 2023 Goodwill Int’l Football Series

ANSA McAL supports Petra Org. for 2023 Goodwill...

Nov 29, 2023

Head Coach Omar Khan reveals strong Lady Jags squad for crucial November 29 showdown in Concacaf W road to Gold Cup against Dominica

Head Coach Omar Khan reveals strong Lady Jags...

Nov 29, 2023

Covent Garden Sec claims 2023 Plyers Cup title

Covent Garden Sec claims 2023 Plyers Cup title

Nov 29, 2023

Madhoo to represent Guyana at 2024 PDC

Madhoo to represent Guyana at 2024 PDC

Nov 29, 2023

2023 Vurlon Mills Youth Football Festival officially launched

2023 Vurlon Mills Youth Football Festival...

Nov 29, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]