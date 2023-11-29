Letter to the Sports Editor – Upcoming GFF Congress is raising eyebrows over some very sneaky behaviour

Latest update November 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dear Sports Editor,
The upcoming Guyana Football Federation Electoral Congress is raising eyebrows about the sneaky behaviour of the current executive. Many members have been extremely worried about the lack of response pertaining to queries about the eligibility of electorate. According to many members of the electorate, they are being kept in the dark about their eligibility status and are asking the GFF and Electoral Committee to be more transparent about the requirements needed to vote at the Congress.
Suspicions have also arisen about the non-disclosure of the other contending slate. According to a source close to the governing body, these developments have created unease within the fraternity and members are hoping that Guyana football does not return to the dark period when the country was banned and an Interim Management Committee had to be installed by FIFA. The source added that the only plausible reason that could be thought of is that the incumbent President might be struggling to fill a slate.
The source informed that even at this stage it is not known whether the current President is running and this according to the insider is an indictment on him and the Federation. The disgruntled members are asking the administration to be more forthcoming and transparent about its preparation for the impending Congress.
Football Enthusiast.
