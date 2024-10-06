GuySuCo has always respected and responded to genuine questions and concerns raised by citizens

Dear Editor,

I’ve taken note of a letter published in the October 4th, 2024 edition of the Kaieteur News titled “I refer to a letter in the KN of 24th September 2024 captioned “Jagdeo is the only sailor who [is] sailing and not seeing the corruption in GuySuCo and the Ministry of Agriculture” written by Mr. Tony Vieira.

Over the past few months, Mr. Vieira has utilized the letters column to attempt to mislead readers through his ramblings. While some might see straight through him due to his lack of credibility, others may fall prey to his tactics.

I’m an avid reader of these very newspapers and can say without a doubt that GuySuCo has, on several occasions, comprehensively addressed the monotonous claims referenced by Mr. Vieira in several previous responses to Leroy Charles’ letter.

Once more, any claims and allegations of corruption made by Mr. Charles regarding the use of Skeldon Estate’s lands for cane planting and the selection of contractors were found to be entirely unfounded and misleading. Mr. Vieira’s references and questions regarding land conversion methods at Skeldon Estate are equally baseless and absurd, as GuySuCo has made it clear that the procurement process for selecting contractors is still ongoing.

I’ve done my own research and can confirm that contrary to Mr. Vieira’s suggestive inquiries concerning how the land conversion works at Skeldon Estate are being carried out or the fees being charged by the contractor, no person or company has been contracted by the Corporation and land conversion works are yet to commence at Skeldon.

What I’m utterly disgusted with is Mr. Vieira’s mention of the charges previously brought against GuySuCo’s Chairman who is also the Director General at the Ministry of Agriculture. It should be made clear that those charges from over five years ago were wrongfully brought against Mr. Ramraj and were rightfully dismissed by the magistrate presiding over the case. For Mr. Vieira to mention those details of the Chairman’s past is repulsive.

What should be noted is Mr. Vieira’s tainted track record which reeks of inefficiency and underperformance while he was a technical officer at the Ministry of Agriculture. Even though he benefited from a handsome salary and allowances which amounted to over $600,000 monthly, a duty-free concession to procure a vehicle to assist with executing his official duties, and other benefits, Mr. Vieira failed miserably to add any value to the agency he was hired to support, never working a day at the Ministry of Agriculture.

The beginning of his constant critique of the Ministry of Agriculture coincides with his departure from the technical officer post at the ministry as his contract was not renewed. Clearly, he is harbouring resentment and is to some extent nothing more than a disgruntled ex-employee.

I find it quite ironic that Mr. Vieira would mention such things when, unlike the Chairman, he has benefited from dividends without producing anything of substance. Mr. Ramraj has worked tirelessly alongside Minister Zulfikar Mustapha in his capacities as Director General and Chairman of GuySuCo to ensure the vision of the government and its manifesto promises are realized.

I believe Mr. Vieira has become quite comfortable with being malicious and appears discontent further proving that he will jump on every limb available to him to badmouth the Ministry of Agriculture.

I see GuySuCo as a public entity that has always respected and responded to genuine questions and concerns raised by the citizens of this country. It is indeed, their responsibility to do so if those questions and concerns are intended to enhance its performance. Mr. Vieira’s letter, on the other hand, was filled with reckless fabrications regarding matters for which he has no evidence.

Sincerely,

F.A Harry