De weather gat people behaving strangely

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – It gat to be the weather causing people fuh behave strange. A big man went to a wedding house and he get seated at a table with a lil child.

De big man went to de bar and collect a one-liter bottle of soft drink. He come back to de table and popped the cork of de drink at de table. He full he glass. Is then he noticed dat de child watching at him as if waiting for him to share the drink. De big man turn to de child and she, “This drink gat alcohol in it.”

Now what can cause a big man fuh deny a little child a glass of aerated drink? De man too damn glutton so as to mek up an excuse how de drink gat liquor inside of it.

But de best dem boys hear was the domestic help wah tell she boss dat she gat to get home early because she husband gat to drink he tablets and he does don’t know which one fuh drink. De boss lady was surprised because she know that de servant husband is an educated man and she can’t see how a big man like he nah gan know which tablets fuh drink.

So she pick up de phone and call de husband. “Is how much tablets you drinking dat you don’t know which one to drink?” she asked of him.

De husband replied, “Is only one tablet I does drink.”

Is then de lady realized about dem excuse wah de help does come up with fuh go home early.

Talk half. Leff half.