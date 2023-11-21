Regal claim triple crowns

Vice President’s/GSCL Inc T20 Extravaganza

Kaieteur Sports – Regal have added to their extensive trophy cabinet as they jubilantly won the three respective categories when the curtains came down on the inaugural Vice President’s/Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc (GSCL) T20 Extravaganza on Sunday at Police Sports Club, Eve Leary.

Yusuf century propels Regal Legends to Over-50 title

Opener Unnis Yusuf struck an unbeaten century as Regal Legends defeated Aash Decor by a commanding 122 runs in the final of the over-50 category. Regal Legends entered into the contest as favourites having played unbeaten in the preliminary round, and the right-handed Yusuf continued his fine form with a typically aggressive 133. He slammed 19 fours and six sixes and put on 45 for the opening stand with Suresh Ramdin who was dismissed for eight. Yusuf then added 56 for the second wicket with Rudolph Baker to steady the innings nicely. Baker hit two fours and five sixes before he was caught off Lloyd Ruplall for 51. Yusuf, despite being put down, continued to gather runs on both sides of the wicket, and shared in a useful 91-run third wicket partnership with Wayne Jones who made 27; Khemraj Sumair contributed 14 not out as Regal Legends amassed 243-3. Mohamed Rafeek and Michael Ifill took one wicket each.

Aash Decor were pegged back early in the chase as they were reduced to 37-4 with pacer Parsram Persaud and David Harper making inroads. Persaud sent back Rafeek (03), Eon Lovell (01) and Patrice Stewart (11), while Harper disturbed the stumps of Lloyd Ruplall (00). Despite a fighting unbeaten 59 from skipper Seeraj Bhimsain and 29 not out from Jai Ram, Aash Decor were never in the hunt and were restricted for 121-4. Persaud claimed 3-13 and Harper 1-32. Yusuf was named man-of-the-match and the most valuable player of the tournament. He received a trophy and one Supertronics Electrical Motor Cycle. Regal Legends pocketed a trophy and $300,000 and Aash Decor a trophy and $50,000.

Over-40

Rooplall, Bowlers lead Regal Masters to victory

A fine half century by Patrick Rooplall coupled by a collective bowling effort guided Regal Masters to a 28-run victory over Ariel Masters in the final of the over-40 division.

Essequibian Rooplall prolific form continued as he led Regal Masters to a challenging 186-8, batting first. Rooplall and D. Singh handed Regal Masters a solid start with an opening stand of 95 before Singh was bowled by Samuel Kingston for 22. Rooplall struck four fours and eight sixes in an attacking 71 before he was caught of Rawl Reid.

Regal Masters were pegged back somewhat in the middle overs, however Lennox Marks with 19, Keith Fraser 17, E. Mohamed 17 and Khemchand Dindyal 13 propped up the total. S. Huberth claimed 2-40. Ariel Masters were bowled out for 158 in 17.3 overs in reply. They were put on the back foot early in the chase as Balram Roopnarine and D. Wallace (1-42) grabbed wickets up front, reducing them to 24-3. However, Amir Nizamuddin and Chien Gittens kept their team in the hunt with a fighting fourth wicket stand of 82, but D. Singh, aided by some smart fielding, removed them both and also accounted for Richard Latif (00) to trigger a procession; Nizamudeen made 49 and Gittens 43. H. Dilchand contributed 17 as Singh claimed 3-28, Roy Persaud 3-41 and Balram Roopnarine 2-28.

Rooplall was named man-of-the-match and MVP. He took home a trophy and one Supertronics Electrical Motor Cycle. Regal Masters received a trophy and $300,000 and Ariel Masters a trophy and $50,000.

Open category

Regal beat Hyde Park by six wickets

Regal beat Hyde Park by six wickets to win the final of the Open category. Batting first, Hyde Park could only muster 108-8. They lost the early wickets of Travis Drakes (04), K. Sinclair (04) and B. Mangra (00) to be at 20-3. However, Jonathan Fernandes and H. Doochan added 38 for the fourth wicket before Doochan departed for 22. Fernandes hit one four and eight sixes in a top score of 59 as Ricardo Adams and Marvin Bobb picked up two wickets each.

Regal lost opener Sachin Singh (05) with the score on 13, but skipper Fazal Rafiek and Adams put on 52 for the second wicket to stabilise the chase before Adams went for nine, caught off D. Mangra who also sent back Rafiek for 38. Bobb (07) soon departed, however J. Sampson (11*) and Ricardo Poloram (04*) saw their team home as they responded with 109-4 in 10.3 overs. Mangra took 2-7. Fernandez was voted man-of-the-match and MVP; he collected a trophy and one Supertronics Electrical Motor Cycle. Regal received a trophy and $300,000 and Hyde Park a trophy and $50,000.

During the day’s proceedings, a number of fans won prizes compliments of the sponsors.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Vice President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana H.E Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo congratulated the winning teams and outstanding players. He said that the Government has placed a lot of emphasis on sports as they are in the process of upgrading a number of grounds across the country.