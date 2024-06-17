Former Health Minister calls for probe into allegations of mistreatment of patients, malpractice at GPHC

Kaieteur News – Former Health Minister Dr. Karen Cummings is calling for a probe into the recent allegations of mistreatment and malpractice leveled against the healthcare staffers of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Speaking to Kaieteur News on Sunday Dr. Cummings noted her concerns over the number of complaints against the premier public health facility. According to Dr. Cummings at least three cases were brought to her attention over the last few days.

“The first case involved an 80 year old patient that complained of the terrible treatment which was meted out to her at the hospital, the second case was video that circulated on social media where a patient was seen lying on the hospital floor and the latest one is where a woman is claiming her daughter was misdiagnosed,” revealed Dr. Cummings.

The former Health Minister described the treatment meted out to citizens at the public medical facility as unacceptable “It is one which warrants an investigation and deep probe into what is really happening at the institution and not just this institution [GPHC] but other public medical facilities across Guyana needs to happen. This I believe help to address the gaps to improve patient/doctor or healthcare worker/patient relations. It is too often that we are hearing these complaints too often and for far too long,” she stated.

According to Dr. Cummings, complaints on waiting times for patients to see a doctor in the emergency room at the GPHC, the incomplete and lack of proper physical examination of the patients, which can lead to worsening health outcomes and misdiagnoses have also been due to allegations levelled at physicians at the institution.

She noted that given the $129.8 billion dollars budgeted for this health sector in 2024, a clarion call goes out to the Minister to ensure that our Guyanese citizen experience optimal healthcare system in Guyana.

Dr. Cummings further stated that since Guyana is being touted as the third richest country in the Caribbean and the country with the fastest growing economy, it is expected that there be improved health outcomes for individual patients and an improved healthcare system.

“It is about time that the Guyanese citizens receive nothing short of a healthcare system which is safe, patient-centred, effective, efficient, equitable, timely, and dignified,” she said.

Dr. Cummings’s comments follows days after 31-year-old DeAndra Liverpool died at GPHC while being treated. The woman’s grieving mother

Has since raised concerns about the accuracy of her daughter’s brain r diagnosis after an autopsy report revealed that the mother of two died of a completely different condition Liverpool was diagnosed with a brain tumour but she died of a cerebral cyst.

The results of the autopsy were revealed days after Liverpool died at the GPHC. Her aggrieved mother, Diane London, a resident of Sophia, Greater Georgetown has since raised concerns about the way her daughter was treated at the public hospital facility.

GPHC had issued a press release in response to social media posts by a relative of the deceased woman who accused the hospital’s staff of the institution of malpractice.

In the release, GPHC denied the allegations and essentially blamed the woman for not following the doctor’s orders.

However, London says that hospital’s statement only served to raise her suspicion even more.

“The [hospital] statement claims that my daughter did not use prescribed medications, which was prescribed by GPHC… that is a lie. All medications prescribed were used as directed,” the woman said in a statement on Friday rebutting the hospital’s assertions.

London said among other things that the hospital claimed that the doctor had ordered her daughter to do tests that were not done.

“That is a lie. We did all the tests required. However, the pap smear and mammogram tests were delayed since they had to be done at a private institution,” she said adding that she was unable to proceed with the treatment prescribed by the doctor since she could not afford the $5M fee.

Additionally, the woman said that despite GPHC claim that a thorough investigation was conducted, she was never contacted.

Given the circumstances, the mother is of the view that her daughter was wrongly diagnosed.

“She was diagnosed with a brain tumour while her autopsy shows it was a cerebral cyst. NONE of the medications given to my daughter were classified as antibiotic, which can be used to treat a cerebral cyst,” London said.

She continued: “She was prescribed dexamethasone, which is a steroid for swelling, itching, and allergic reactions. She was also prescribed phenyrion, which is a medication for seizures and epilepsy. The third medication was paracetamol for pain.”