GRFU forced to move ‘crucial’ RAN 15’s match to Ayanganna Ground

– Green Machine to battle T&T on June 22 in must-win game

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Green Machine will face Trinidad and Tobago at the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Camp Ayanganna Ground on Saturday, June 22.

This change in venue is due to the country’s only Rugby Facility at the National Park failing to meet minimum requirements in time to host the crucial encounter.

Guyana and their regional rivals will compete at 3:00 PM in the Rugby Americas North (RAN) 15’s Championship, which also serves as a qualifier for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

On April 27, Guyana pulled off a dramatic 24-23 win over Trinidad and Tobago at the Hasely Crawford Stadium. A win next Saturday would see them move to the top of the RAN South Zone.

President of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), Ryan Dey, explained at a press conference yesterday that the change of venue was due to both the lack of adequate amenities at the National Park and the inclement weather experienced during the current rainy season.

He added that the field is currently waterlogged, and although the National Park Commission (NPC) has done considerable work on the playing surface, the weather has taken a toll on the upkeep of the facility.

Coach Laurie Adonis mentioned that moving the match to the GDF Ground puts the game in balance since both Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago are unfamiliar with the new venue, having never played there before.

However, Adonis noted that since the Green Machine played and defeated Trinidad at home, they have demonstrated that venue familiarity will not be a factor in the outcome of the match.

He added that the team has been training constantly since their match in April. With a good blend of both local and overseas-based players, he is optimistic about their chances of victory.

Regarding financial support, Dey mentioned that it will cost the GRFU over $2M to host the June 22 match against Trinidad and Tobago. So far, they have raised a little over half of their target.

“It’s tough. While we received a substantial amount from the Government last year, this year we haven’t seen anything thus far,” Dey said, adding that he had spoken to Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, who assured him of the National Sports Commission’s (NSC) support before the start of the match against Trinidad and Tobago.

“So hopefully, within the new week, we’ll see something from the Government. Other than that, I must thank Ansa McAl for their support, and Robert Fernandes. Also, you’re going to see a brand new uniform, sponsored by Pegasus Hotel, Kaitock Feeds, Fresh Chicken and Muse Bar. I think corporate Guyana is now coming on board,” Dey said.

Meanwhile, Dey emphasized that a win next Saturday is crucial for the continuity of the GRFU 15’s programme.

He explained that a victory would position Guyana to compete against either St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados, or St. Lucia in a South versus North Zone match-up in 2025. The following year, in 2026, the South and North champions, along with Mexico, will compete.

The overall winner will then advance to the South American Rugby League to face Uruguay, Colombia, Chile, and Brazil.

The ultimate winner will secure a spot in the Challenger Series, determining who heads to the World Cup.