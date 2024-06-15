USA qualify for Super 8s as Pakistan are eliminated

SportsMax – The United States have qualified for the Super 8s after their T20 World Cup match with Ireland in Florida was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Only an Ireland victory over tournament co-hosts USA could have prevented the Americans’ progress to the next round, but no play was possible on Friday amid a flash-flood emergency in the region.

There were multiple pitch inspections, but the umpires ultimately concluded no play was possible due to the wet outfield.

USA secured a win over Canada in the opening match of the tournament before pulling off an almighty upset to beat Pakistan, who are now eliminated because of the washout, as are Canada.

The outcome also means Ireland are out, although their hopes had already looked slim after losses to India and Canada.

India are expected to finish top of Group A, having beaten USA in their last match to secure a third successive victory.

Rohit Sharma’s side will do battle with Australia, Afghanistan and a team from Group D – most likely to be Bangladesh – in the next round, though they still have one more pool match to play against Canada on Saturday.

USA are poised to enter Group 2 of the Super 8s along with fellow hosts West Indies and South Africa. The final spot in that section will be filled by either England or Scotland, depending on who progresses from Group B.

As a result of reaching the Super 8s in this competition, Monank Patel’s USA team are also now guaranteed qualification to the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka.