GDF Boxing Gym carts off with Best Gym Award

– Jagwan Milo crowned Best Novice’s champion

Kaieteur Sports – The boxing fraternity demonstrated its promising future on Saturday at the National Gymnasium, as the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Boxing Gym clinched the Best Gym Award at the Andrew Lewis National Novices Championship.

Under the bright lights and before an enthusiastic crowd, GDF’s Jaquan Milo emerged victorious, securing the 2024 National Novices gold medal. Milo’s victory was dramatic, as he delivered a knockout blow to gym mate Larry Richmond just before the end of the first round. Richmond, unable to continue, conceded the match at 2 minutes and 59 seconds, granting Milo the Novice’s Best Boxer title.

The tournament also saw outstanding performances from other gyms. Ryan Rogers of the Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) earned the Schoolboys Best Boxer award, while Kenisha Plass from the Pace and Power Boxing Gym was named Best Female Boxer. Ken Harvey took home the Best Boxer title in the Junior Division, and Shakquain James of FYF was awarded Best Youth Boxer. George Moore was recognized as the Best Referee/Judge.

In the Schoolboys category, Roopesh Balgobin from Rose Hall Town Jammers triumphed over Dreshawn Willery of the Pace and Power Boxing Gym to win the gold medal in the 30-35kg weight class. Ryan Rogers continued his dominance in the 51-53kg division, securing another Best Boxer award.

Kenisha Plass’s journey to her first Best Female Boxer award was marked by a decisive victory over Deainy Humfrey in the Schoolgirls final. Tofina Barker also impressed, winning a gold medal against Angelina Rogers with strong defense and counter-punching, ultimately prevailing on points.

Ken Harvey showcased his prowess in the Junior division, securing a split decision win over Dominque Warren on the final day. FYF’s Shakquain James continued to shine as an emerging Youth champion, defeating Jofes Jackson of the New Amsterdam Boxing Academy in just 1 minute and 12 seconds of the second round, earning him the Best Boxer of the Youth division.

Additional gold medalists on the final day included Leon Albert of the Andrew Lewis Boxing Gym, Shemroy Wintz of NABA, and Chance Nile in the Youth division. Wavel Massiah of the GDF won the Bantamweight gold medal, Joel Hinds from the Vergenoegen Boxing Gym secured the Junior Welterweight gold, and Zonoah Little excelled in the Welterweight division. Omari Bentham of the GDF clinched the Cruiserweight gold title, while Jamal Booker received a walkover victory to claim his gold medal.

The championship highlighted the depth of talent in Guyana’s boxing scene, promising an exciting future for the sport in the country.