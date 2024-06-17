Cricket match arranged in honour of the late Morris Persaud and Chitnarine Birbal

Kaieteur Sports – A specially arranged T20 friendly match, organised by friends of the late Morris Persaud and Tony Birbal, will be held at the New Oval, Schenectady, New York, USA on June 22, 2024. Morris, a former Guyana under 19 cricketer migrated to the USA and adopted the town of Schenectady as his new home. Before he passed six years ago, Persaud was one of the founders of the Tri-City Cricket Club and mentored many youths in that community. He was also a coach and did volunteer work for the schools in the district.

Born in the cricket crazy village of Canefield Settlement, East Canje, Berbice, he came from a cricketing background and rubbed shoulders with Len Baichan, Lall Munilall, Kamal Singh, Romain and Reginald Etwaroo, Hubert Evans and Milton Pydanna among others.

Birbal, popularly known as Tony and De King, was born and grew up in Williamsburg, Corentyne, Berbice before he migrated to Canada where he passed at the age of 56. The right arm medium fast bowler was an outstanding cricketer who will be remembered for his politeness, sense of humor and service to humanity.

The organizers are calling on fans in the New York, Boston, Connecticut and Canada area to turn out in their large numbers to support this gesture. Players with the caliber such as former West Indies ‘B’ team classy opener Sudesh Dhaniram, Tony Kallicharran, Shazam Hussein, Verasammy Veerapen, Kumar Dindyal, Johnoo and Mike Persaud, brothers of the late Morris will be on show.

Venue is located at 4281 Amsterdam Road. Contact can be made with the organizers on 518 526 6451.