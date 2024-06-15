Latest update June 15th, 2024 12:59 AM

ESM-KFC Summer Showdown Table Tennis tournament officially launched

Jun 15, 2024 Sports

Attending the launch were Chelsea Edghill, OLY (left) and KFC Directing Manager Sadia Strand (right) and Chinese Ambassador, Her Excellency Guo Haiyan.

Kaieteur Sports – Today marked the exciting launch of the EDGE Sports Management & KFC Guyana Summer Showdown Table Tennis tournament. Touted as one of the most lucrative table tennis competition in the country, the tournament which is also the brainchild of national female champion and Olympic-bound athlete, Chelsea Edghill, OLY, is poised to be a thrilling spectacle.

Edge Sports Management (ESM) has partner with KFC Guyana to roll off the prestigious 2024 tournament, which mirrors that of; Caribbean Championship, in its organisation and execution structure that will ultimately allow local athletes the opportunity to thrive. ESM is a visionary enterprise primed to revolutionise the sports management and development landscape in Guyana.

The tournament is set to commence on July 5th at the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) building, the tournament boasts a combined prize pool of 1.1 million dollars. The first-place winners will be awarded a substantial cash prize of $250,000 and a trophy, among other special prizes.

The event was attended by notable figures including Her Excellency Guo Haiyan, Ambassador of the Chinese Embassy in Guyana, GTTA executives, members of the junior and senior national teams, national coach Idi Lewis, and other well-wishers.

Chelsea Edghill, OLY, KFC Directing Manager Sadia Strand and Chinese Ambassador, Her Excellency Guo Haiyan (seated) share photo-op with GTTA Executives together with few junior and senior national players.

“As an athlete competing abroad, I often marveled at the type of local events that were hosted and the level of effort placed in preparing and hosting such events. The answer being that I was so that athletes are comfortable competing in such settings. It was with this understanding that I decided to seek a better understanding of Sport Management and how it directly affects athletes and specifically those who face the same challenges we do here in Guyana,” Edghill explained.

Meanwhile, in her featured remarks, Sadia Strand, Marketing Director of KFC Guyana, discussed the genesis of this partnership with EDGE Sports Management. Additionally, Andrew Daly, Vice President of GTTA, extended well wishes to the organisation, emphasizing the tournament’s value for young and upcoming players. Daly also hinted at the possibility of future sponsorship for similar events.

The EDGE Sports Management & KFC Guyana Summer Showdown promises to be a landmark event in the local sports calendar, fostering competitive spirit and providing significant opportunities for the country’s table tennis talent.

