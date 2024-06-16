GMMAF Strategy Meeting sets stage for IMMAF Pan Am Championships

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GYMMAF) convened a high-energy planning and strategy meeting with its member clubs on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at the Transport Sports Club conference center.

The primary agenda was the submission of club athletes for this year’s IMMAF Pan American Championships.

With 10 clubs represented, seven submitted the names of their fighters, totaling 27 athletes ready to step into the cage. A subsequent date will be announced for the athletes’ physical and medical assessments, followed by an internal clubs competition to finalize the selection.

This meticulous process ensures that only the best will represent Guyana on the Pan American stage.

Troy Phillips, Vice President and Team Manager, underscored the fairness of the selection process, emphasizing that it allows all clubs a fighting chance to showcase their talent and grow.

The federation’s committee overseeing these activities includes notable figures such as Phillips, Roland Fanfair, Charles Greaves, and Dr. Sarwan Jagnarain, ensuring a balanced and comprehensive approach.

The GYMMAF remains committed to fostering a thriving mixed martial arts community in Guyana, providing a fair platform for all athletes to prove their mettle. We look forward to a successful IMMAF Pan American Championships and to our fighters bringing home the gold.

The clubs submitting fighters include John Campayne Mixed Martial Arts Academy, Academy of Contemporary MMA, Harpe Eagle MMA, Ying Yang Fight Club, 360 Muay Thai, Spartan Fight Central Club and the Guyana Police Force Mixed Martial Arts Academy.