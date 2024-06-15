GYBSI, DHL support AAG Senior Championships

– Two-day event starts today at Edinburgh

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Shore Base Inc (GYBSI) and DHL are the latest corporate entities to support the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) Senior Championships, which start today from 10:00am at the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburgh, West Demerara.

On the eve of the two-day championships, AAG General Secretary James Cole received GYBSI’s support from the company’s Public Relations Manager, Gomatie Gangadin, who expressed their pleasure in supporting the annual event.

This year’s Championship will fall just one week before the deadline for Olympic Qualification, as Gangadin pointed out, “Corporate Guyana plays a crucial role in the development of sports, and athletics is no exception. At GYSBI, we have always made a point to champion initiatives, which are geared at youth, sport and community development.”

She added, that GYBSI “recognize the potential of many talented individuals who, given the opportunity, relevant platform and tangible support, can achieve great success on the national and international stage.”

“So, our donation therefore underscores this commitment by backing opportunities for our athletes to excel. We look forward to witnessing remarkable performances and broken records over the next two days,” Gangadin said.

The support from GYBSI and DHL allowed the AAG to update their prize pay-out, which will now see the winners pocketing $25,000, second place $15,000 and third place $10,000; a 50% increase from what was previously being offered.

Meanwhile, AAG officials announced that the two-day championships will feature several of the country’s top athletes competing against their counterparts from Trinidad and Tobago in an effort to achieve their respective qualifying standards for the Paris Olympics.

Amanda Hermonstine, president of the AAG, stated that the Senior Championship is the Association’s hallmark event.

While optimistic about seeing a direct qualifier from the event for Paris, she mentioned that the June 22 AP Invitational will also provide an opportunity for local athletes to achieve their Olympic dreams in track and field.