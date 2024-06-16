Latest update June 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

GBA National Novices Championship concludes tonight

Jun 16, 2024 Sports

Kenisha Plass won gold in GBA's National Novice Schoolgirl final

Kenisha Plass won gold in GBA’s National Novice Schoolgirl final

– Little, Plass shine on Day two

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) National Novices Championship intensified on Friday at the National Gymnasium, featuring an exciting lineup of bouts leading up to the final day of the 2024 tournament.

Kenisha Plass, a young fighter from Pace and Power Boxing Gym (PPBG), excelled in the only Girls’ finals bout, defeating Deainy Humphrey in a three-round showcase of classic boxing. Plass demonstrated a powerful left-hand jab and an effective right-hook, dominating her opponent and winning all three rounds. The match provided plenty of entertainment for the crowd, with Plass emerging victorious.

In the Schoolboys final, Alex Jones of PPBG will face Isaiah Nurse of Rose Hall Jammers (RHJ) after both secured semi-final wins on Friday. Nurse triumphed over RHJ’s Kevin Johnson just one minute and 10 seconds into the contest, landing a decisive right-hook. Meanwhile, Jones advanced to the final via a walkover.

Zonoah Little (right) punished GDF's Shurlon Stephen during their Novices Welterweight 67kg bout

Zonoah Little (right) punished GDF’s Shurlon Stephen during their Novices Welterweight 67kg bout

The Junior division saw Morlando Cameron (RHJ) and Simeon Hamer (PPBG) dominate their matches. Cameron exhibited superior boxing skills from the start, ultimately defeating Anthony Stephen on points. Stephen showed good technique but failed to land enough punches to win. Hamer secured an early victory against Jesse DeFraitias of Police (POL), with the referee stopping the contest 43 seconds into the first round after three consecutive 8-counts, giving Hamer an easy win.

In the Junior Welterweight 63 kg bout, Nickel Witter of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Boxing Gym triumphed over Simeon Joseph of Vegenoegen Boxing Gym (VBG) in emphatic style, winning just 2 minutes and 14 seconds into the clash. Another thrilling bout saw Shurlon Stephen (GDF) fall to Zonoah Little (VBG) in the Welterweight 67kg category, with Little securing his first win of the tournament.

Additionally, Akeem Quintin, Jamel Jones, and Ken Harvey clinched gold medals in the Schoolboys final on Day Two.

The tournament concluded yesterday at the same venue, with further details and coverage of those bouts to be provided in a future publication.

