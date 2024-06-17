Semifinalists to be decided today

Latest update June 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 17, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The quarterfinals of the Petra-organized ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Football Championship are set to take place today at the Ministry of Education ground, bringing the competition closer to crowning the 2024 champions.
Saturday’s round-of-16 matches concluded with teams such as Leonora Secondary, Christianburg, and South Ruimveldt Secondary advancing to the Boys’ quarterfinals. In the Girls’ division, defending champions Waramuri Top, along with Bartica and President’s College, emerged as strong contenders.
Today’s action-packed quarterfinals schedule will kick off with Waramuri Top facing Charity Secondary in the first Girls’ matchup. This will be followed by Bartica Secondary taking on Marian Academy. Tucville Girls will then clash with Santa Rosa Girls in match #102, and the final Girls’ quarterfinal will see President’s College battling New Amsterdam Secondary.
In the Boys’ division, Leonora Secondary will go head-to-head with Bartica Boys in the opening quarterfinal. Chase’s Academic Foundation is set to face Wismar Christianburg Secondary in match #107. South Ruimveldt will then compete against Bushlot Secondary in the third quarterfinal, with Dolphin Secondary and Westminster concluding the day’s matches.
The tournament is sponsored by ExxonMobil, with support from Stena Drilling, DDL/Pepsi and MVP Sports. It is coordinated by the Petra Organisation and has received approval from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports.
