Edwards’ and Fraser’s goal fest highlight Round-of-16

2024 ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ U14 Football C/Ships…

Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ Under-14 Football Championship concluded its round of 16 phase yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, with teams fiercely competing for spots in the quarterfinals.

In the Girls’ division, defending champions Waramuri Top, Bartica, Charity, New Amsterdam, Marian, President’s College (PC), Tucville and Santa Rosa secured their places in the quarterfinals after thrilling victories.

Meanwhile, in the Boys’ division, Bartica, Leonora, Chase’s Academic, South Ruimveldt, Dolphin, Bushlot, Westminster and Christianburg Secondary advanced to the quarterfinals.

Bartica Girls dominated Abram Zuil with a 4-1 victory, thanks to Neriswar Williams, who scored all four goals in the 12th, 14th, 35th, and 39th minutes. Charity Secondary edged past Three Mile Secondary with a narrow 1-0 win, courtesy of Donelle Smith’s 21st-minute goal. New Amsterdam Secondary triumphed over New Central Secondary 3-0, with Amara Peneux scoring twice and Seairra Lacruz sealing the win with a 27th-minute goal.

Marian Academy displayed strength against East Ruimveldt Girls, with Skylar DeNobrga and Ashley Walton each scoring, leading to East Ruimveldt forfeiting at halftime. The defending champions continued their impressive run with a 7-0 win against Bushlot Secondary, featuring a hat-trick by Erika Harris and goals from Shenesa Thomas, Tina Williams, Brentia Marks, and Lillianna Bacchus. PC Girls overwhelmed the Institute of Academic Excellence (IAE) with a staggering 12-0 win, highlighted by Kimore Edwards’ six goals and Sharmel Blake’s three, with additional goals from Reyanna Gounga and Nessa Andrew.

Over in the Boys’ division, Bartica Boys defeated St John College 3-1, with Jaden Christian scoring twice and Garfield Jones adding another goal. Leonora Secondary crushed West Ruimveldt 6-1, led by Quincy Fraser’s four goals and contributions from Keon Grant and Abdul Kendall. Chase’s Academic Foundation edged out Hope Secondary 3-2, with goals from Akeel Young, Ranny Yaw, and Mark Glasgow.

South Ruimveldt achieved a commanding 4-1 victory over New Amsterdam, thanks to Devonte Game’s quick double in the 3rd and 4th minutes, followed by goals from Rickford Toney and Jahim Hart. Dolphin Secondary beat West Ruimveldt 3-0, with Gowan Adams scoring twice and Damani Hardy adding another goal.

Christianburg (Boys), Westminster (Boys), Bushlot (Boys), Tucville (Girls), and Santa Rosa (Girls) also advanced to the quarterfinals via penalty shootouts.

The tournament is sponsored by ExxonMobil with support from MVP Sports, Stena Drilling and DDL/Pepsi and is approved by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The competition will continue tomorrow at the same venue.