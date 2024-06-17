Fazia’s Collection supports Briton John

Latest update June 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 17, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Reigning National Cycling champion, Briton John, who is on a path to successfully defend his title later this month has been strategically competing at several events in the USA and other nations in the past month.
Just off his recent trip with other cyclists to a three-stage event in Suriname and French Guiana where he won the first stage, from Paramaribo to Albina, John is back in New York to continue preparations.
Recently, Fazia’s Collection located at Anna Catherina, where you can do all your shopping in one place and Fazia’s Auto Spare Parts and Accessories made a timely donation to John to aid him in his quest for success.
Sherry Anderson, a representative of Fazia’s Collection handed the entity’s sponsorship to John at their Anna Cathrina Store noting that the entity has been following the progress of Briton John and was more than happy to support his ambitions in continuing to be the best.
“We are at Fazia’s Collection and Fazia’s Auto Spare Parts and Accessories have always been supportive of cycling over the years. We have seen the rise of Briton John and his consistency so it was easy for us to accept his request for assistance. We would like to wish him well and encourage him to maintain a high level of discipline on and off the cycling track.”
John in accepting the cheque thanked Ms. Anderson and the Principals of both entities whilst promising to maintain his high standards, citing the fact that he is on a pathway to excel thus his quest to compete at races that will test his ability and improve the same against quality opposition.
Meanwhile, will compete in the Harlem Skyscraper Father’s Day Classic today in New York while on June 23rd he’ll be heading to compete in St. Lucia. On June 26th John will be headed back to Guyana for the National Championships on June 30th.
On July 5-7, he will be in Anguilla for the John T. Memorial Race and is expected to return to the USA to continue competing after Anguilla.
