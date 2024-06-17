American double standards

Kaieteur News – The United States of America has long positioned itself as the global enforcer of democratic values and anti-corruption measures. It will be recalled that it was the then US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, who had called upon the APNU+AFC government to step aside following the 2020 general and regional elections.

A few days ago, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on local businessman Nazar Mohammed, his son, their associated companies and a permanent secretary within the government, for alleged corruption. The sanctions were announced even without due process.

The US has not provided any evidence, yet, to local authorities, to substantiate the allegations against the Mohammeds and a permanent secretary within the Guyanese government. Yet the US has threatened secondary sanctions for those who engage in certain business with the sanctioned individuals and companies.

The US is known to wield its extraterritorial legislation to impose sanctions and blacklist individuals and entities accused but not convicted of illicit activities. However, when it comes to Guyana, such actions reveal a troubling inconsistency that raises questions about the US motives.

In 2022, Vice News aired an investigative feature that purported to expose corruption involving Chinese investors in Guyana. This piece drew significant attention, especially within Guyana, where many perceived it as an American attempt to discredit Chinese economic involvement in the country. On camera, allegations were made against certain individuals. Despite the serious nature of these accusations, the U.S. government did not launch an investigation nor impose any sanctions.

This non-action was puzzling. If the United States was genuinely concerned about corruption, as it often claims, one would have expected a rigorous follow-up on such serious allegations, especially since the US is keen to reduce Chinese influence in this part of the world The lack of any substantial response to the Vice News allegations by the United States government, suggests a selective approach to anti-corruption enforcement, undermining the credibility of America’s stance on global governance.

There was a time when so sooner had an allegation been made in the public that the US would pull the visas of those accused. Senior persons within the present government have had their visas revoked by the United States which seems to have relaxed that policy now that it has strong petroleum interests in Guyana.

Contrast this with the American response during Guyana’s crime wave between 2001 and 2008. During this period, the U.S. pressured the Guyanese government to investigate Ronald Gajraj, the then Minister of Home Affairs, over allegations of his involvement with death squads. A Commission of Inquiry, eventually exonerated Gajraj by majority decision. But the US pressure demonstrated its willingness to intervene in Guyana’s internal affairs when it suited them.

The Gajraj case demonstrates that the United States can and will apply pressure to investigate serious human rights abuses. Why, then, is there a stark difference in the approach towards the corruption allegations involving Chinese investors and the current People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government?

If the United States were consistent in its anti-corruption efforts, it could have either demanded an independent investigation to the Vice News allegations or it could have conducted its own investigations. It should have done so irrespective of the implicated parties’ political or economic affiliations. The absence of such demands points to a selective enforcement policy rather than a principled stance against corruption.

Selective enforcement of anti-corruption measures can have detrimental effects on the global perception of American foreign policy. When the U.S. chooses to ignore certain allegations while vigorously pursuing others, it sends a message that its actions are driven by convenience and political interests rather than a genuine commitment to promoting justice and good governance globally.

For the United States to maintain its self-assumed role as a global enforcer of anti-corruption and democratic values, it must adopt a consistent and transparent approach. This includes investigating all serious allegations of corruption, regardless of the political or economic implications. Only then can the U.S. claim to be a fair and impartial actor on the world stage.

In Guyana, this would mean demanding thorough investigations into the corruption allegations highlighted by Vice News, as well as any other credible accusations. It also requires the U.S. to provide the necessary evidence to support the blacklisting that it has presently imposed. How for example did the United States arrive at the conclusion that Guyana was defrauded of some US$50M in taxes? It would not have had access to local tax records, so how was this figure arrived at?

If America truly aims to be the world’s policeman, it must act with consistency. It must hold all parties to the same standards. Only then can it effectively promote the values of democracy and anti-corruption that it so frequently champions.

(The views expressed in this article are not necessarily those of this newspaper)