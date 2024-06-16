Second annual GGA National Junior Golf Drive, Chip/Putt Championship set for July 5

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Golf Association (GGA) on Friday confirmed the second annual National Junior Golf Drive, Chip, Putt Championship, set to tee off on July 5, 2024.

According to GGA president Aleem Hussain during an Interview yesterday at the Nexgen Golf Academy, Woolford Avenue, this year’s event is expected to be bigger and better than the first.

With thousands of young players from across the country being introduced to golf through the Ministry of Education Unit of Allied Arts programme, which began in September 2023; last year’s successful tournament got off to brilliant start.

Among last year’s key sponsors ;DDL Savannah Milk, Guyana Tourism Authority, Sterling Products, Sunshine Snacks, Guyana Beverages Inc. , Tristone Auto, Sylvie’s Industrial Solutions, Praetorian Executive Security, Party Castle, KFC, Giftland Mall and Toolsie Persaud Ltd, more support is expected for this year.

In 2024, over 300 young players from all over Guyana are expected to compete for individual and school honours.

The competition will feature three age groups: Under 13, Under 15, and Under 18. Prizes will be awarded to the top three schools and the top five male and female players. Additionally, scouts will be present to identify potential candidates for the National Team.

The championship is free for all participants, with trophies, snacks, meals, and water provided by our generous sponsors.

To participate, players must register by June 30th by calling 645-0944 or emailing their information to [email protected].