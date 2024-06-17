Bartica man shared Banks Malta, soft drinks he stole from church with friends

Kaieteur News – A 37-year-old construction worker was on Sunday arrested after security cameras recorded him stealing a music box worth $150,000, cases of banks Malta and Thrill soft drinks from the Good News Fellowship Full Gospel Church located at 35 Fourth Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven.

He was arrested around 11:00hrs and admitted to the crime. He told police that he hid the music box opposite a burial ground on Seventh Avenue but shared the Malta and soft drinks with his friends. He reportedly stole four cases of Banks Malta valued at $20,000 and three cases of Thrill soft drinks valued at $7,800.

The pastor of the church told investigators that he locked up the building around 20:00 hrs on Saturday night and went home. When he returned at around 07:30 hrs on Sunday he found the door open. He made further checks and found that the items were missing.

Footage from security cameras mounted on the building was reviewed and the construction worker was seen leaving the church with the stolen articles.