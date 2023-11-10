US made no request for military base in Guyana – Jagdeo says

Kaieteur News – Vice President (VP) Bharrat Jagdeo has said that the United States Government has made no request to establish a military base in Guyana. The VP was at the time responding to a question posed by Kaieteur News at a press conference held on Thursday.

Asked specifically whether the United States government made approaches to the Guyana government for the establishment of a military base here and whether with the present threat posed by Venezuela, would the government be predisposed to having such a base set up here, if asked by the United States, Jagdeo said “No we have been Approached by the United States to establish a military base in Guyana that but we don’t conduct public policy issues at a press conference.”

Jagdeo response comes after more than a month after Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto told the UN General Assembly that the US government plans to establish military base on a territory of Guyana and Venezuela in order to exacerbate the dispute between the two nations and plunder energy resources,

Yvan Gil Pinto said.”Today, the government of the United States of America seeks to appropriate our oil resources by using Exxon Mobil, which has incorporated the government of Guyana into its ranks. Guyana is granting oil concessions in an undelimited maritime territory, in total violation of international law. Unilateral disposal of a disputed territory is not permissible, but the Republic of Guyana persists in its illegal conduct.”

He told the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. “We denounce that the government of the United States of America intends to militarize the situation. The Southern Command seeks to establish a military base in the contested territory with the aim of consolidating the plunder of our energy resources.”

The Venezuelan diplomat statements was made roughly a month before his country announced a national referendum on the border controversy that the country has with Guyana over the Essequibo region.