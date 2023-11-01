Latest update November 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GECOM urges registrants to uplift national ID cards

Nov 01, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is urging registrants to uplift their national identification cards from the registration office where they applied for the document.

On Tuesday GECOM also noted in a release that existing registrants, who applied for changes/corrections to their registration records or a replacement ID card, can check with the registration office within two weeks of their application to uplift their ID cards.

The commission noted that the ongoing registration exercise will conclude on 30th November, 2023, and all eligible persons are reminded to visit the GECOM registration office responsible for the area where they live to apply for registration.

“During this registration exercise, any person who will be 14 years and older by the 31st December, 2023, and is a Guyanese citizen by birth, descent, naturalization, or registration, or is a citizen from a Commonwealth country living in Guyana for one year or more, can apply for registration, providing he/she was never registered,” the commission said.

It was noted that existing registrants who are desirous of updating their records such as a request to correct or change their names, date of birth, occupation, and update their addresses are advised that those transactions would also be facilitated during this exercise.

For further information, persons are advised to visit GECOM’s website at www.gecom.org.gy, follow us on Facebook at Guyana Elections Commission, or call 225-0277-9, or 223-9653.

GECOM said the commission is committed to producing and issuing national ID cards to first time registrants within the shortest possible time. “However, it is not unusual for this process to be held back a bit due to the need to routinely conduct the cross-matching of the relevant fingerprints, on a monthly basis, to check for multiple registration,” the commission said.

GECOM said the primary objective of the fingerprint cross-matching exercise is to ensure that no registrant is listed in the National Register of Registrants more than once.

In this regard, providing that there are no issues with an applicant’s registration transaction, an Identification Card would be produced at no later than six (6) weeks from the time of the application.

A full list of contact numbers for all the GECOM registration offices can be accessed on the website at https://gecom.org.gy/public/home/contact.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Oct 30, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

This man is giving away our money NOW and talking about the future.

Sports

Abrams, Archibald break Guyana’s Pan Am Games medal jinx

Abrams, Archibald break Guyana’s Pan Am Games medal jinx

Nov 01, 2023

…Women’s 100m silver for Abrams, men’s 100m bronze for Archibald  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Jasmine Abrams and Emanuel Archibald broke Guyana’s longstanding Pan Am Games...
Read More
Harpy Eagles face Windies Academy, as battle for points heightens

Harpy Eagles face Windies Academy, as battle for...

Nov 01, 2023

Santos Football Club secures first victory, while Western Tigers Football Club maintain Group B lead in Gff-Kfc Elite League Cup

Santos Football Club secures first victory, while...

Nov 01, 2023

Camille’s Academy upset defending Champs Covent Garden in latest Janet Jagan Female Windball

Camille’s Academy upset defending Champs...

Nov 01, 2023

Master builder NABi Construction onboard ENet Caribbean Clash of Champions

Master builder NABi Construction onboard ENet...

Nov 01, 2023

Banks DIH win Pinktober Circle Tennis

Banks DIH win Pinktober Circle Tennis

Nov 01, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]