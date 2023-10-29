Children caught on camera stealing from cellphone store

Kaieteur News – The owners of a cellphone store at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) were amazed to discover that the thieves who broke into their store on Saturday and carted off with a phone were children.

After realizing that the mobile device was missing from the glass case, the owners turned to their cameras. Upon close monitoring of the footage it was discovered that two boys, one appearing to be an adolescent and a younger boy, were the culprits.

Upon entering the store discretely, the older boy forced open the door of the glass case while the younger accomplice kept watch at the door.

After successfully getting his hands on what looked like a cell phone, the older boy handed it to his accomplice who concealed it in his pocket.

They both then left quickly and quietly walked out the store.