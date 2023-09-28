Govt. to use part of US$97M IDB loan to digitize health records

Latest update September 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana (GoG) through the Ministry of Health (MoH) has invited bidders to bid for the design, supply, and installation of an Electronic Health Record (EHR) System.
According to an advertisement in the September 27th edition of the Kaieteur News, the Government has received financing from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) toward the cost of the Health Care Networking Strengthening Programme.
In December 2022, Guyana signed a US$97 million loan with the IDB to strengthen health services here.
A portion of the loan was aimed at funding the procurement of goods and services for the initial design, supply, and installation of the Electronic Health Record (EHR) System for the Ministry of Health (MoH).
This strategic move is part of Guyana’s commitment to enhancing its healthcare services, as outlined in the Health Care Networking Strengthening Programme.
The Project Executing Unit (PEU) of the Health Care Networking Strengthening in Guyana is now seeking applications and proposals from eligible and qualified bidders for the crucial EHSR project.
The Electronic Health Record system will play a pivotal role in managing and coordinating a comprehensive health information ecosystem.
Leveraging advanced information and communication technologies, it will handle data, information, knowledge, processes, standards, and more within the healthcare system.
One of the notable features is the establishment of a unified identification system, complete with a national health identifier. This identifier will serve as a lifelong patient record number across the public healthcare system, streamlining patient data management.
The selection process for the project will be carried out through International Competitive Bidding (ICB), following the IDB’s specified procedures. Bidders from eligible source countries, as defined by the IDB policies, are invited to participate.
For further details and information, interested bidders can reach out to the Health Care Network Strengthening Programme at the Ministry of Health during office hours or through email at [email protected].
