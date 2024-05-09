Govt. in talks with Turkish company to help remedy beleaguered GPL – Prime Minister

Kaieteur News – Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips, on Tuesday met with visiting executives of Turkish Company, ENKA İnşaat ve Sanayi A.Ş. Engineering and the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) at the Office of the Prime Minister on Camp Street.

It was stated that the discussions focused on potential investment by the global engineering and construction firm in Engineering & Construction (EPCC Services and Fabrication) and Power Generation.

Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), Dr. Mahender Sharma, GPL’s Chief Executive Officer (ag.), Mr. Kesh Nandlall, the Divisional Director of Power Generation and Distribution, Mr. Bharat Harjohn, and the Divisional Director of Engineering Services, Mr. Ryan Ross, were also present at the meeting.

During a recent press conference, Vice President (VP), Bharrat Jagdeo disclosed that the Government of Guyana is actively pursuing funding in the range of US$180 million to US$250 million for the enhancement of the GPL distribution and transmission system.

Within the scope of the Wales, West Bank Demerara, Gas-to-Energy project, comprising elements like the gas pipeline to bring the gas onshore, the Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Plant, and the power plant infrastructure, GPL’s distribution system requires enhancements.

Jagdeo explained that GPL has already submitted their proposal and that government has already indicated that they will fund the project. “So we made it clear, we will fund these activities,” Jagdeo said. He mentioned that a contract has been granted to an Indian company, Kalpataru, to transmit power from the plant at Wales to the control centre at Eccles, East Bank Demerara and to Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara. This will enable the distribution of power to various substations and transmission mains, with completion expected by the end of the year.

The Vice President also explained that there are other key components. “One is to build a transmission main to take power to Linden and with a substation to allow distribution of some of the power along the highway to electrify the communities along the highway,” Jagdeo said. For that aspect, he added that the government has already drafted and published the Request for Proposal (RFP).

The other component which calls for about US$250 million, Jagdeo explained is critically needed for upgrades to the distribution and the transmission system to ensure no disruptions. “So then we will have power, more power, but still have blackouts because of the weak transmission system. So that is also a component that they are working on and we will fund that, we will have to fund it,” the Vice President said. Furthermore, he emphasised the need for urgent action, stating, “That has to start almost immediately, immediately.” He disclosed that the government is looking to have the upgrades financed from a loan or approach the National Assembly for supplementary budget. “It has to be, it has to be done. It has to be done before the middle of the year; we have to get this done in time for the distribution of the power,” the Vice President added.